Somers family farm given Century Farm and Home award at Wisconsin State Fair

VILLAGE OF SOMERS — Jackie and Tom Nelson are living a family legacy.

For the past few decades they have worked to preserve and continue the farming traditions of the Klapproth farm which has been in Jackie’s family since 1915.

In recognition of their efforts, on Tuesday the Nelson’s were presented with a Wisconsin State Fair Century Farm award.

Sponsored by Hillshire Brands, the award was presented to the Nelsons and other recipients at the 2021 Sesquicentennial & Century Farm Awards breakfast and program held on the State Fair grounds.

“The awards program and breakfast honored those Wisconsin farms that have proved continuous family ownership for 100 years or more. We were the single award nominee from Kenosha County,” said Jackie in an interview on Wednesday.

The Klapproth family farm was one of 84 farms in Wisconsin to receive this year’s Century Farm Award. Although other Wisconsin counties had several farms recognized, the Klapproth farm was the only Kenosha County farm to be awarded this year.

“I was surprised we were the only one from Kenosha County,” she said.

Farm history