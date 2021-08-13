Somers family farm given Century Farm and Home award at Wisconsin State Fair

VILLAGE OF SOMERS — Jackie and Tom Nelson are living a family legacy.
For the past few decades they have worked to preserve and continue the farming traditions of the Klapproth farm which has been in Jackie’s family since 1915.
In recognition of their efforts, on Tuesday the Nelson’s were presented with a Wisconsin State Fair Century Farm award.
Sponsored by Hillshire Brands, the award was presented to the Nelsons and other recipients at the 2021 Sesquicentennial & Century Farm Awards breakfast and program held on the State Fair grounds.
“The awards program and breakfast honored those Wisconsin farms that have proved continuous family ownership for 100 years or more. We were the single award nominee from Kenosha County,” said Jackie in an interview on Wednesday.
The Klapproth family farm was one of 84 farms in Wisconsin to receive this year’s Century Farm Award. Although other Wisconsin counties had several farms recognized, the Klapproth farm was the only Kenosha County farm to be awarded this year.
“I was surprised we were the only one from Kenosha County,” she said.
Farm history
The Klapproth farm is located in the historic Berryville area in the Village of Somers. It was purchased in 1915 by Jackie’s great-grandfather, Henry Klapproth, shortly after he immigrated from Germany in the late 1800s.
Jackie’s grandfather was born and raised at the farm, her father was born and raised at the farm, and she was born and raised at the farm. “I grew up on the farm and was involved with spring crops and baling hay,” Jackie said.
Tom and Jackie purchased the farm from Jackie’s mother in the 1990s, completely renovating the farmhouse and barn in 2010.
“We returned the 1905 barn to its natural state,” Jackie said.
Today the farmhouse, new construction garage and barn sit on 22 acres, planted and managed by local farmer Paul Gitzlaff.
“He rotates the same crops we did 100 years ago: soybeans, corn and wheat.”
Active in community
Jackie and Tom are active in the Somers community. Jackie serves her third term as trustee on the Somers Village Board and is the Village and Town of Somers historian.
Tom serves on the Advisory Board for the UW-Parkside College of Business, Economics and Computing and is a past director the UW-Parkside Foundation.
Regarding the recognition of her family’s farm, Jackie said, “We’re honored to join the other 9,000 farms that have been awarded in past years. Farming in our area is on downward trend we are pleased to be part of keeping the tradition alive.”
Klapproth family farm
The Klapproth farmhouse and barn, Village of Somers, as it looked in 1915.
Farm today
The Klapproth farm in the Village Somers is shown after renovations and the addition of a garage by Jackie and Tom Nelson. The farm has been i…
Gitzlaff tilling
Paul Gitzlaff tills fields on the Klopproth family farm, Somers.