Somers Fire and Rescue responds to burn victim Friday night

Somers Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 10:49 p.m. Friday in response to a burn victim.
The patient was reported to have severe burns to their legs. Somers Fire and Rescue, along with Kenosha County Sheriff deputies started treatment for a patient with burns on 80% of their body.
The Flight for Life helicopter was requested by the responding crew, and the patient, who had life-threatening burns, was transported to St. Mary's Regional Burn Center.
Agencies assisting Somers Fire and Rescue were units with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Flight for Life and Kenosha County Joint Services.
No additional details were immediately available.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tina M. Higginbottom
Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 4800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee D. Holton
Lee D. Holton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Emonjae James Kinney
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Shantrice P. Craig
Shantrice P. Craig, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Keshari D. Gordon
Keshari D. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Leal
Ruben Leal, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dennis A. Myles
Dennis (aka Jermie Shine) A. Myles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan D. Parker
Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping.
Paul Allen Puchter
Paul (aka Joshua Pickard) Allen Puchter, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Sarah B. Reidenbach
Sarah B. Reidenbach, 900 block of Hastings Court, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jamie D. Siler Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie D. Siler Jr., 700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, armed robbery (violent crime in a school zone), attempt robbery (violent crime in a school zone), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.