Somers Fire and Rescue responds to burn victim Friday night

  • Updated
  • Comments

Somers Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 10:49 p.m. Friday in response to a burn victim.

The patient was reported to have severe burns to their legs. Somers Fire and Rescue, along with Kenosha County Sheriff deputies started treatment for a patient with burns on 80% of their body.

The Flight for Life helicopter was requested by the responding crew, and the patient, who had life-threatening burns, was transported to St. Mary's Regional Burn Center.

Agencies assisting Somers Fire and Rescue were units with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Flight for Life and Kenosha County Joint Services.

No additional details were immediately available.

