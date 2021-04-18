Somers fire chief shares details of emergency response to the Somers House

Firefighters took safety precautions approaching the scene and called in additional resources after arriving at the Somers House Tavern early Sunday morning.
On the initial dispatch at 12:44 a.m. of multiple shooting victims at the Somers House, ambulances from both Somers firehouses and Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson responded. The Somers ambulance based at Station 2, located on Highway E just west of Sheridan Road, was the first to arrive arrived first with a three-person crew that included Lt. Adam Pisula.
According to Wilkinson, Pisula established command for fire and EMS, staged, had his crew don tactical personal protective gear. After Kenosha County sheriff’s personnel said they could, the ambulance crew was escorted in to the scene to start accessing patients. Pisula alerted dispatchers to send additional resources from other neighboring departments. Somers Fire and Rescue Department staff started to respond from home to bring additional units to the scene.
The ambulance from Somers fire Station No. 1 at the Village Hall arrived with Capt. Scott Schoenfeld, who was assigned to oversee EMS operations. Wilkinson said that Schoenfeld contacted local hospitals to see how many patients they could handle.
Wilkinson said he arrived on scene and conferred with Pisula. Meanwhile, Somers’ third ambulance, an engine and a brush truck responded to the scene with additional staff. Wilkinson said he upgraded the call to bring even more resources to the scene just to be proactive.
Somers ambulances transported two critical patients and one with moderate injuries to local hospitals. Wilkinson said that by that time they had determined that they had two fatalities at the scene.
Meanwhile, the Kenosha Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Sheridan Road south of 35th Street to transport a patient who was determined to have come from the shooting scene.
Fire departments assisting at the scene were Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. The South Shore Fire Department, based in Mount Pleasant, began to send an ambulance and chief to the scene but they were cancelled while enroute, as was the Bristol Fire Department, which was responding with an equipment squad to the scene.
The Paris Fire Department sent an engine and chief and to man Somers Fire Station No. 1 and Salem Lakes sent an ambulance to man the station.
A Somers fire engine provided lighting at the Somers House until nearly sunrise, when they left the scene for a crash on the interstate. Wilkinson and an ambulance crew remained on scene at the Somers House until 6:36 a.m.