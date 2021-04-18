Somers fire chief shares details of emergency response to the Somers House

Firefighters took safety precautions approaching the scene and called in additional resources after arriving at the Somers House Tavern early Sunday morning.

On the initial dispatch at 12:44 a.m. of multiple shooting victims at the Somers House, ambulances from both Somers firehouses and Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson responded. The Somers ambulance based at Station 2, located on Highway E just west of Sheridan Road, was the first to arrive arrived first with a three-person crew that included Lt. Adam Pisula.

According to Wilkinson, Pisula established command for fire and EMS, staged, had his crew don tactical personal protective gear. After Kenosha County sheriff’s personnel said they could, the ambulance crew was escorted in to the scene to start accessing patients. Pisula alerted dispatchers to send additional resources from other neighboring departments. Somers Fire and Rescue Department staff started to respond from home to bring additional units to the scene.

The ambulance from Somers fire Station No. 1 at the Village Hall arrived with Capt. Scott Schoenfeld, who was assigned to oversee EMS operations. Wilkinson said that Schoenfeld contacted local hospitals to see how many patients they could handle.

