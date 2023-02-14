SOMERS – Community members and local leaders got a demonstration of Somers Fire and Rescue’s new EleGARD Heads-up CPR device Friday evening, the first implementation of the system in Wisconsin.

Purchased using funds from the state’s EMS Flex grant, the device, which raises and lowers a patient’s head and thorax gradually and repeatedly over several minutes, connects with the department’s LUCAS chest compression device.

Capt. Aaron Strom demonstrated the combined system, which he said greatly improves survivability rates for heart attack victims by increasing blood flow back to the victim’s heart from the brain.

Somers Fire and Rescue is the first department in Wisconsin to implement the EleGARD, and one of only about a hundred departments across the country.

“When we look at CPR, what we’ve been doing works, but the numbers can be better,” Strom said.

According to Public Information Officer Nico Celebre, the new device is part of the broader “Make the Difference” initiative in the works at the village, which will focus on CPR training and equipment.

“The end goal is to improve our overall community health, and provide patients with a higher chance at a positive outcome,” Celebre said.

Part of the initiative will include CPR classes for residents, and moves to improve the knowledge about and accessibility to automated external defibrillator devices.

Somers will have two complete CPR systems, made up of the EleGARD heads-up device and LUCAS chest compression device, both small enough to fit into an ambulance.

The EleGARD costs about $7,500 according to Strom. When combined with the LUCAS, which the department already had, the total package is just over $25,000.

As the first department in Wisconsin to invest in the device, Somers has moved to stay at the forefront of CPR technology and techniques.

“Our hope is by us pulling the trigger and implementing this device, it will quicken other departments adopting its use,” Strom said.

Fire Chief Ben Andersen said he was glad to see the benefits the new device would bring to Somers’ residents.

“We’re super excited to be the first in the state of Wisconsin,” Andersen said. “I’m incredibly proud of the staff here.”

The demonstration impressed local leaders and politicians. Village Trustee Jackie Klapproth Nelson said she was grateful the department was always looking for ways to improve.

“I’m very proud our Somers Fire and Rescue is so technologically advanced,” Klapproth Nelson said. “Being first is a big deal. It shows they’re on the ball.”

McGuire shared Klapporth Nelson’s sentiments.

“I’m grateful to see the Village of Somers continue to invest in the most modern life-saving equipment to keep residents safe,” McGuire said.”

CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival—here’s how it was developed Here’s how CPR was developed Before the 19th century: Varying methods from flagellation to bellows precede modern CPR 1868: First accounts of sternal compression recorded 1933: William Kouwenhoven ‘accidentally’ develops modern CPR technique while researching external defibrillation 1938: Vladimir Negovsky establishes first resuscitation laboratory in Moscow 1949: Red Cross invites CPR pioneers to evaluate techniques 1956: Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation deemed an effective method for life-saving techniques 1960: First CPR training mannequin is created 1974: Standards for CPR adopted by various medical organizations 2010s: Hands-only CPR gains popularity for bystander use 2021: Five states pass laws requiring 911 dispatchers be trained in instructing CPR over the phone