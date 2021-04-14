Somers firefighter praised for off-duty, life-saving rescue

A Somers Fire Department firefighter and EMT is winning praise for his off-duty actions to help a teenager injured in a crash.

Ben Koetz was on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant on the night of March 20 when, he said, he saw a car pass him at high speed then lose control and hit a second vehicle at the intersection of Oakes Road. “I pulled over right away and ran over to see what was going on,” Koetz said. “I saw that there was a woman in the car and it looked like the car was about to start on fire.”

Koetz said there were sparks and an orange glow coming from the car. At the same time, the occupants of the second vehicle were able to get out of their vehicle, which then caught fire.

The woman Koetz was helping — he later found she was a 17-year-old girl — was not fully conscious. While normally emergency responders ask that injured people not be moved, the danger of fire superseded that advise. “I figured at that point the best thing we could do was get her out,” Koetz said. He and another person who stopped to help were able to get the door open and carry the girl away from the car.

He stayed with the girl, who was semi-conscious, trying to keep her talking and calm until Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department personnel took over.