Somers House suspect charged with 3 counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 3 of attempted

Donaldson, then injured, crosses Sheridan west back to the tavern, where he jumps in a vehicle and is driven away. Donaldson, who had been shot in the chest and abdomen, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the complaint, Gaston was found dead near the front entrance of the bar, a gunshot wound to the chest. Stevenson, who had been shot four times, was dead on the patio.

The man who had been watching Vinson was shot in the chest. Another man was shot in the elbow, and the third man was shot in the abdomen. A witness who had been with two of the men who were shot and survived said he saw a man later identified as Vinton turn toward them and begin shooting and said “he had no idea why the guy was shooting at them.”

'Substantial video evidence'

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said there was “substantial video evidence” in the case and multiple witnesses and said Vinson was the sole gunman “who essentially opened fire in a very crowded area of a crowded bar.”

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson said there are indications in the criminal complaint that Vinson was defending himself. Although he is listed on the criminal complaint as a Kenosha resident, Watson said he lives in Racine and said has been working as a machine operator.