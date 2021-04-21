Somers House suspect charged with 3 counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 3 of attempted

Rakayo Vinson, accused of the murder of three men at the Somers House tavern early Sunday morning, was formally charged Wednesday afternoon with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Vinson, 24, is alleged to have shot and killed Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha, after a fist fight in the tavern and of shooting and injuring three other men at the bar.
“They are incredibly serious (charges), nothing short of a tragedy here,” Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating said as he set Vinson’s bond at $4 million. “It is another example of senseless gun violence that destroys life.”
Vinson was arrested Sunday in Racine County hours after the shooting at Somers House, 1548 Sheridan Road. He had been held on a temporary bond of $4 million until his initial appearance Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Gaston and Stevenson were shot during a confrontation on the tavern’s patio. Donaldson was shot outside the bar after exchanging gunfire with Vinson.
The complaint states that Vinson had been in a fight in the bar before the shooting and his face had been injured. During his bond hearing Monday, Vinson exhibited facial injuries and his eye was swollen. The complaint states that the owner of the bar told investigators that around midnight, a person he later identified as Vinson had been in a fight and that he had kicked some of the people involved in the fight out of the bar. He had then taken Vinson into the bathroom and then onto the patio area of the bar “where (the owner) attempted to calm Vinson down.”
The bar owner said he directed a man to watch Vinson and went to check whether the others who had fought with Vinson had left the area.
The man asked to watch Vinson told investigators that Vinson was bleeding from the nose. The man told investigators, “Cedric Gaston and Atkeem Stevenson, whom he knows, walked up to Vinson, the defendant, in an aggressive manner and they said, 'What’s up?’ Vinson answered, 'You know what’s up’ and pulled out a gun,” the complaint states.
The man said Vinson, armed with a .40-caliber handgun, shot Gaston, who ran to the right, and Stevenson ran to the left as Vinson continued shooting.
As Vinson continued firing, he shot the man who had been watching him and shot two other men who had been nearby on the patio. The man said he had never seen Vinson before the shooting occurred.
Fled across Sheridan
The complaint states that Vinson jumped the fence from the patio area — dropping his wallet with his identification and leaving it behind — and ran east across Sheridan Road.
The complaint states that a person later identified as Donaldson is seen on video running across Sheridan to an area where cars were parked across the street from the tavern. The video shows Vinson firing his weapon to the north and shows Donaldson emerging from behind a vehicle and firing two shots. It appears from the video that Donaldson was then shot by Vinson, according to the complaint.
Donaldson, then injured, crosses Sheridan west back to the tavern, where he jumps in a vehicle and is driven away. Donaldson, who had been shot in the chest and abdomen, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to the complaint, Gaston was found dead near the front entrance of the bar, a gunshot wound to the chest. Stevenson, who had been shot four times, was dead on the patio.
The man who had been watching Vinson was shot in the chest. Another man was shot in the elbow, and the third man was shot in the abdomen. A witness who had been with two of the men who were shot and survived said he saw a man later identified as Vinton turn toward them and begin shooting and said “he had no idea why the guy was shooting at them.”
'Substantial video evidence'
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said there was “substantial video evidence” in the case and multiple witnesses and said Vinson was the sole gunman “who essentially opened fire in a very crowded area of a crowded bar.”
Defense attorney Kristyne Watson said there are indications in the criminal complaint that Vinson was defending himself. Although he is listed on the criminal complaint as a Kenosha resident, Watson said he lives in Racine and said has been working as a machine operator.
“It certainly seems to be not disputed that there was an assault on Mr. Vinson,” said Watson, who said the complaint appears to show “there was an attempt to engage him again in some kind of physical dispute.”
Keating said questions of self-defense would be trial issues.
Vinson will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 5.