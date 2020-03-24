Somers improves credit rating

SOMERS — The financial health of both the village and town of Somers led Moody’s Investors Services to increase Somers’ general obligation rating to from A3 to A1.
"Village trustees, town supervisors and village/town staff have worked very hard to increase our rating and are very happy to see this hard work payoff for our residents,” administrator Jason Peters said.
According to the report from Moody, Somers has healthy reserves and liquidity and a manageable debt burden.
“The financial profile is likely to continue to remain healthy, supported by conservative budgeting practices and prudent expenditure management,” the report reads. “Historical financial performance has been strong, with operating fund revenues outpacing expenditures in four of the past six years.”
The village closed fiscal 2018 with an available operating fund balance of $4.9 million, 69 percent of operating revenue. This represents a significant improvement since 2014, when the available fund balance was negative $183,000.
According to the report, Somers has:
- A cash position expected to remain healthy given conservative practices and balanced budget.
- Manageable debt burden and low pension burden.
- A debt profile that will remain manageable given near-term borrowing plans that include modest use of reserves and state grants.
All of the village's long-term debt is at fixed rate. Principal amortization is average with 80.9% retired in 10 years.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade in the rating include a reduction in operating reserves, a notable increase in debt burden or a decline in the tax base or resident wealth and income.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.