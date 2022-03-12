Somers Independence Day parade plans underway, entries welcome

Planning and registration for the Village of Somers Independence Day parade is underway.

The parade will be held on Monday July 4, at 2 p.m. Staging will be at Shoreland Lutheran High School from noon to 1:30 p.m. The parade route is 1.2 miles from Shoreland to Somers Elementary and lasts about an hour depending on the number of units entered.

The theme this year is “Celebrate the Red, White & Blue in 2022.”

Current music units entered include the KUSD Rambler Marching Band, a Polka Band and a Mariachi band, however more acts or marching bands are encouraged to participate. Additional music groups interested in participating in the parade can call parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448.

The Shoreland Lutheran High School Booster Club will be selling food and drink in the staging area and the Fireman’s Association will also be providing food and drink at the fire station before and during the parade. Portable toilets will be located along the parade route.

Parking is available at Somers Elementary, Somers Village Hall, the Post Office and the back lot at Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Road closures at 100th Avenue and E, EA and Hy H at 18th Street will start at noon. Hwy. E will remain open at Green Bay Road for the public.

Anyone interested in being a part of the parade can complete a registration form found at somers.org or pick up a registration at the Village Hall located at 7511 12th St.. Preregistration is required to participate in the parade, with no exceptions.

Those with questions can call parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0