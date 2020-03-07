Somers man charged for hit-and-run crash

After allegedly fleeing a crash that left a woman trapped inside a smashed car, a Somers man slammed his door on deputies who came to investigate.
Donald Nudi, 46, was charged Thursday with hit-and-run causing injury, along with bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 31st Street on Tuesday.
There was a heavily damaged Toyota Camry in the intersection, the driver trapped inside. Somers Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to extricate the woman. The woman had been briefly knocked unconscious, but her injuries were not life threatening.
The woman in the Toyota was turning from 31st Street onto Green Bay Road when the car was struck by a driver in a sedan who ran the red light. That driver then fled. Deputies found the license plate for a Chrysler 300 among the wreckage, and found the vehicle abandoned in the area of 56th Avenue and 30th Street.
The Chrysler was registered to Nudi’s grandmother, with the same address in Somers as Nudi. Deputies went to the home and spoke to Nudi, who was sweating, had what appeared to be airbag burns to his face and smelled strongly of alcohol. He denied knowledge of the Chrysler and said he had not left home that day. He then repeportedly stepped back from the door and slammed the door on the deputies.
Deputies returned later that day and spoke to Nudi’s relatives who said that they had arrived home to find Nudi intoxicated and the vehicle missing. He told the relatives, according to the complaint, that he had been in an accident.
Deputies found Nudi in his bedroom asleep next to an open can of Four Loko malt liquor and vomit. Deputies woke him and found him to be highly intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he told hospital staff he had been in a crash.
Nudi was out on bond for operating while intoxicated-third offense at the time of the crash and had a suspended driver’s license.
He is being held on $2,000 bond.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.