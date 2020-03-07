Somers man charged for hit-and-run crash

After allegedly fleeing a crash that left a woman trapped inside a smashed car, a Somers man slammed his door on deputies who came to investigate.

Donald Nudi, 46, was charged Thursday with hit-and-run causing injury, along with bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 31st Street on Tuesday.

There was a heavily damaged Toyota Camry in the intersection, the driver trapped inside. Somers Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to extricate the woman. The woman had been briefly knocked unconscious, but her injuries were not life threatening.

The woman in the Toyota was turning from 31st Street onto Green Bay Road when the car was struck by a driver in a sedan who ran the red light. That driver then fled. Deputies found the license plate for a Chrysler 300 among the wreckage, and found the vehicle abandoned in the area of 56th Avenue and 30th Street.

