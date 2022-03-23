 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics

A Somers man was charged with felony possession of narcotics after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday night. 

Joe Cardinali, 25, a former Kenosha County Board supervisor and former Somers Village Board trustee, was found unresponsive in his vehicle by Pleasant Prairie police officers around 8:30 p.m. at 104th Street and 120th Avenue. Officers responded to the area for a report of an individual slumped over their steering wheel in the middle of the intersection.

According to the criminal complaint, Cardinali was found slumped over the driver's seat of a vehicle that appeared to be in neutral. When an officer attempted to get his attention by knocking on the windows and flashing their flashlights in his eyes Cardinali reportedly remained unresponsive. 

Because the doors of the vehicle were locked an officer had to break the passenger side window to gain access to him, according to the complaint. An officer reported Cardinali had a pulse and constricted pupils. Cardinali was reportedly administered a dose of Narcan.

When Cardinali was taken from the vehicle to the ground he regained consciousness but reportedly became combative, according to the complaint. When questioned about what drug he may taken, Cardinali reportedly said he thought it may have been fentanyl and that he had snorted the drug.

When officers searched the vehicle they reportedly found an orange bag. Inside that bag were multiple orange prescription bottles.

According to the complaint filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court, one of those bottles contained roughly 20 blue pills with M 30 on them, which were suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills. An officer had the pills checked by a pharmacist who determined the pills were similar to oxycodone pills but that the pills were deeper in color, were slightly larger in size and slightly different detail on the pills. The pharmacist stated that they may have been fake oxycodone pills made from a mixture of oxycodone and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

An officer conducted a field test on one of them and it returned a positive result for both fentanyl and oxycodone, according to the complaint. Cardinali was charged with a Class I felony for possession of narcotic drugs and first offense operating while intoxicated. 

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a signature bond of $750 for Cardinali Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

