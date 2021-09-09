Somers officials: Another full-time Fire Department position needed, but funding lacking

SOMERS — The time is overdue to fund at least one more full-time Somers Fire and Rescue Department position, village trustees said this week. But, the village will not be able to meet all the staffing needs identified by the department in its 2022 budget.
Trustees voiced their support for increasing staff following a report Tuesday on shortages by Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson and Deputy Chief Ben Andersen.
“When I joined the staff in 2006 as a paid-on-call member there were about 82 members on the roster,” Andersen said, adding the chief at the time would get worried if that number fell below 70. “We’re at 22 right now.”
And, only six of those 22 have Firefighter I and EMT Basic certification. The remainder are still in training.
“The reason we are losing a lot of them — pay,” Andersen said.
The Somers department requires its paid-on-call members to give 48 hours of “free” service to the department, spent doing “chores” around the firehouse and maintaining apparatus. When they are paid, it is less than what other departments are paying.
Once they are trained, they leave for paid positions elsewhere. It is a problem experienced by many smaller departments.
“The people we are getting are people who want to do this as a career,” Andersen said. “We have always been kind of a stepping stone department, but that has rapidly increased to unbelievable levels.”
Since Jan. 1, 2020, the department has lost 20 members to full-time departments.
“It’s a great sign we are training people well,” Andersen said. “It’s not helping our department at all.”
Call volume up
Somers is also growing rapidly and call volume has increased, which also requires more staffing.
For these reasons, Wilkinson, who retires later this fall, and Andersen requested to increase the 2022 budget by $422,000 for one additional full-time firefighter, to convert the paid-on-call program to a paid-on-premise program, and to fund a full-time deputy chief position.
Andersen said an additional full-time position will help reduce the amount of overtime and increase the number of department paramedics, the department's highest level of medical care.
“This would get us one step closer to guaranteeing paramedic-level coverage to our citizens 24/7, 365,” Andersen said.
Andersen said it is a good investment because “full-time firefighters that are hired here, stay here.”
He said the goal is to “build the roster back up around 40 member range.”
Village President George Stoner said a 5.8 percent increase in the tax levy only generates an additional $200,000. Trustee Karl Ostby agreed that this is an issue that cannot be solved in one budget cycle.
“The reality check is, I don’t see any way we could fund an additional $400,000 in our upcoming budget next year,” Ostby said. “I think we’re gong to have to start working on a referendum.”
Trustee Gregg Sinnen, a retired Kenosha firefighter, said he would like to see headway be made via the 2022 budget and wants to know which of the three requests would provide the most “bang for the buck.”
“I see absolutely no way a $400,000 increase is going to happen,” Sinnen said. “The 2022 budget should have one of the three.”
The full-time firefighter/EMT salary with benefits come with a price tag of roughly $98,000. A full-time deputy chief adds approximately $121,000.