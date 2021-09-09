Somers officials: Another full-time Fire Department position needed, but funding lacking

SOMERS — The time is overdue to fund at least one more full-time Somers Fire and Rescue Department position, village trustees said this week. But, the village will not be able to meet all the staffing needs identified by the department in its 2022 budget.

Trustees voiced their support for increasing staff following a report Tuesday on shortages by Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson and Deputy Chief Ben Andersen.

“When I joined the staff in 2006 as a paid-on-call member there were about 82 members on the roster,” Andersen said, adding the chief at the time would get worried if that number fell below 70. “We’re at 22 right now.”

And, only six of those 22 have Firefighter I and EMT Basic certification. The remainder are still in training.

“The reason we are losing a lot of them — pay,” Andersen said.

The Somers department requires its paid-on-call members to give 48 hours of “free” service to the department, spent doing “chores” around the firehouse and maintaining apparatus. When they are paid, it is less than what other departments are paying.

Once they are trained, they leave for paid positions elsewhere. It is a problem experienced by many smaller departments.