Somers, Paris fire departments receive WE Energies grant

The Somers and Paris fire departments are among 27 emergency response agencies that recently received a Rewarding Responders Grant from We Energies.

A total of $50,000 was awarded to police, fire and emergency medical service providers across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The We Energies Foundation provides its Rewarding Responders Grant annually to help emergency response agencies purchase lifesaving equipment or cover the cost of important training for their members.

“Each year, this grant is a chance for us to say thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies. “We’re proud to support these everyday heroes by providing them the essential tools they need to continue to perform at the highest level.”

Paris Fire and Rescue received a grant to purchase ballistic protective gear and iPad mounts for ambulances.

Paris Fire Lt. Colin Hennessey said the bullet proof vest and helmet will be used in situations where emergency responders go into an active scene alongside police officers to retrieve victims.