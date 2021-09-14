Somers Plan Commission gives approval to scaled-down apartment project

SOMERS — Although several outstanding issues still linger, a Somers committee has given its approval to a scaled-down 68-unit apartment project along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The Village Plan Commission on Monday cast a pair of favorable votes related to Diamond Estates of Somers, a multi-family residential development set for 5.57 acres of land at 743 through 768 Sheridan Road.
Commissioners advanced the project with unanimous votes, supporting a rezone of the property from a highway business district to new combined zoning designations that accommodate apartment units with a portion carved out for conservancy.
The panel also has offered a favorable recommendation to the overall site plan for the project, which is three stories, rather than the originally proposed four-story building that was initially presented to the village.
David Wallach of BluePaint Development LLC went before Somers officials in July with a team of other project participants and pitched a 96-unit development. The size and scale of the proposal prompted reservations as commissioners gave their initial comb-through.
As he presented the revised details at Monday’s meeting, Wallach said he and his team worked to modify the plans to better represent the surrounding area while still making the project economically viable for his company.
“We worked very hard to bring a project that represents the community,” Wallach said. “We go with projects that have withstood the test of time.”
In the latest sets of plans, Diamond Estates will encompass 52 two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments. A range of amenities will be offered, including a fitness center and an outdoor courtyard gathering place that will include a gazebo and grilling stations.
Lingering issue
A lingering issue is the density of the project. While it has been scaled down, it is still beyond the village’s threshold, based on the size of the development and the land acreage.
Wallach and other project representatives, however, defended the plans, pointing out that 1.25 acres of the parcel is being turned over for conservancy, meaning it will be protected from future development and available for community use.
Village President George Stoner, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he believed the project would be a positive addition to the community.
“In my point of view, I think it’s really beautiful,” Stoner said. “I think it’s going to enhance the area.”
Other commissioners, including Ron Grimes, offered similar comments. Grimes, in particular, said he was pleased the project was pared down from the original proposal.
“I think you listened to our comments and addressed all of the concerns we had,” Grimes said. “I think this is a big improvement.”
Commissioner Paul Ailleo expressed interest in seeing more details, particularly renderings of the interior of the site. BluePaint provided exterior renderings at the meeting.
“I think you’re on the right page,” Ailleo said. “You have good contractors.”
The next stop for the project’s review is the Building Board, which is meeting later this month. The entire project also will be discussed more deeply when the Village Board holds its next work session.