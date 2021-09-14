Somers Plan Commission gives approval to scaled-down apartment project

“We worked very hard to bring a project that represents the community,” Wallach said. “We go with projects that have withstood the test of time.”

In the latest sets of plans, Diamond Estates will encompass 52 two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments. A range of amenities will be offered, including a fitness center and an outdoor courtyard gathering place that will include a gazebo and grilling stations.

Lingering issue

A lingering issue is the density of the project. While it has been scaled down, it is still beyond the village’s threshold, based on the size of the development and the land acreage.

Wallach and other project representatives, however, defended the plans, pointing out that 1.25 acres of the parcel is being turned over for conservancy, meaning it will be protected from future development and available for community use.

Village President George Stoner, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he believed the project would be a positive addition to the community.

“In my point of view, I think it’s really beautiful,” Stoner said. “I think it’s going to enhance the area.”