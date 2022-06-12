Somers plans for Fourth of July parade coming together

SOMERS — Planning and registration for the 54th annual Somers Independence parade, titled “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022,” are nearing completion.

Additional entries will be considered until June 24.

Pre-registration is required to participate in the parade, with no exceptions, by contacting the Somers Village Hall at 7511 75th Ave. or somers.org.

The parade will be held on Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m. Staging will be at Shoreland Lutheran High School from noon to 1:30 p.m. The parade route is 1.2 miles from Shoreland to Somers Elementary and lasts about an hour depending on the number of units entered. There are usually 60 to 70 entries.

Music groups registered include: the KUSD Rambler Marching Band, the Mike Schneider Polka Band, Bagpiper Michael O’Connell, MGV Harmonia, River City Rhythm drummers, Shoreland Lutheran High School Band and a Mariachi band.

Other entertainment acts currently booked are the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling team, Jolly Giants stilt walkers, the Lions Club Mighty Mite Jeep and juggler Arik Mendelieviz. Other local entries include Snap-on, Kenosha Kingfish baseball and UW-Parkside.

Somers Elementary students will distribute American flags to spectators along the parade route prior to the parade.

The Shoreland Lutheran High School Booster Club will be selling food and drink in the staging area and the Fireman’s Association will also be providing food and drink at the fire station before and during the parade. Portable toilets will be located along the parade route.

Parking is available at Somers Elementary, Somers Village Hall, the Post Office and the back lot at Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Road closures at 100th Avenue and highways E, EA and H at18th Street will start at noon. Highway E will remain open at Green Bay Road for the public.

Those with questions can call parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448.

