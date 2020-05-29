Somers Post Office to hold 150th anniversary activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Somers Post Office is celebrating its 150th anniversary with activities next week.

Postmaster Lori Preston invites members of the community and postal customers to celebrate with the staff on Thursday, June 4. The public will have the opportunity to meet the staff from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Somers Post Office was established on June 6, 1870. Lucien C. Carpenter was the first Postmaster of Somers. Since then, Somers has had 17 postmasters, with the most recent being Lori Preston since 2016.

On Saturday, June 6, customers visiting the Post Office will receive a special pen as a gift to commemorate the anniversary while supplies last.

