Somers seeks additional lake water to accommodate development needs

The area proposed for service with diverted water is currently farmland and commercial area. It is expected to become a combination of industrial, residential and commercial uses in the future, Snyder indicated in the application.

The service area borders I-94 to the west, First Street (Highway KR) to the north, 18th Street (Highway L) to the south and the subcontinental divide to the east.

The entire village is approximately 12,400 acres in size and the diversion area comprises 2,300 acres of the total.

A portion of the Town of Paris is expected to be annexed into the village within the next 50 years per terms described in the City of Kenosha, Village of Somers, Town of Paris Cooperative Plan. The annexed lands are not part of the diversion application. It is understood that each customer within that area shall apply for a diversion at the time of annexation.

Water from Kenosha

The village purchases water wholesale from the Kenosha Water Utility (KWU). This diversion would not require additional water treatment infrastructure at KWU, which submitted a letter of support for this diversion to the DNR on behalf of the village.