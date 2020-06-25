Somers seeks water rate hike of 24 percent over two years

The system’s substandard condition does allow the village of qualify for federal funding at a reduced interest rate.

Sheridan Road project

The Sheridan Road project is estimated at $5.5 million, and construction bids are scheduled to be awarded in August.

The village is also applying for a long-term, low-interest state loan to finance the project and has until June 30 to submit the application.

The village has set an ambitious schedule for the Sheridan Road project and already is a few weeks behind in filing its water rate application.

The project timetable calls for construction to begin in mid-September and be completed by spring 2021. While Peters would like the 18 percent request approved before the end of the year, the PSC has been taking several months to review rate applications and hold public hearings by conference call before authorizing new rates.