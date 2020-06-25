Somers seeks water rate hike of 24 percent over two years

The village of Somers has filed a request to increase water rates by 18 percent and is considering a 24 percent hike in two years to replace aging infrastructure and keep pace with a growing number of customers.
The 18 percent request filed Wednesday with the Public Service Commission would result in a $20.40 increase in quarterly water bills for average residential customers. The contemplated 2022 increase would add another $32.23 to quarterly bills, according to a May 12 memo from Village Administrator Jason Peters.
Average residential customers currently paying $113.76 quarterly for approximately 19,000 gallons of water would pay $166.48 for the same volume if the filed and contemplated rate requests are approved, according to the memo.
A key driver for the need for more revenue is replacing the 70-year-old water mains in the Sheridan Road corridor from Sixth Place to 17th St., Peters said. This would be the second phase of a project begun in 2009.
The existing mains leak, don’t meet current standards or provide sufficient pressure to meet minimum fire protection requirements.
The leaky system also results in increased payment to the village’s wholesale supplier, the Kenosha Water Utility. Main breaks and low pressure in the system will eventually require boil water notice and an order from the Department of Natural Resources to upgrade the system, according to a May 1 memo from consulting engineers Baxter & Woodman.
The system’s substandard condition does allow the village of qualify for federal funding at a reduced interest rate.
Sheridan Road project
The Sheridan Road project is estimated at $5.5 million, and construction bids are scheduled to be awarded in August.
The village is also applying for a long-term, low-interest state loan to finance the project and has until June 30 to submit the application.
The village has set an ambitious schedule for the Sheridan Road project and already is a few weeks behind in filing its water rate application.
The project timetable calls for construction to begin in mid-September and be completed by spring 2021. While Peters would like the 18 percent request approved before the end of the year, the PSC has been taking several months to review rate applications and hold public hearings by conference call before authorizing new rates.
The Somers Water Utility currently has 1,228 customer connections and has increased by 20 percent in the past five years, according to the water rate application. That growth has added to operating expenses, which have increased from $546,749 in 2016 to an estimated $598,651 this year, according to the rate application. Depreciation costs and payments in lieu of taxes boosts total expenses to $868,834.
Meanwhile, annual revenue has grown from $994,384 in 2016 to an estimated $1.149 million this year.
The utility projects a $280,135 net operating income this year, but annual debt service of $331,512 for the Sheridan Road project beginning in late 2021 would plunge the utility’s net operating income into deficit.
The new rates would increase annual revenue by $205,925 and earn the utility a 5.5 percent rate of return on the $8.84 million value of its infrastructure investment, according to the application.
For the past year, the PSC typically has been authorizing rates that allow municipal utilities to earn a 4.9 percent rate of return, but allows utilities to earn a higher rate if convinced it is necessary.
After reviewing the rate application, PSC staff will set a public hearing for comment on the rate request.
The utility’s last significant rate increase occurred in December 2012, a 64-percent hike for residential customers. Since then, 3-percent increases were granted in December 2013, June 2015 and December 2016 that recovered increases from the Kenosha Water Utility.
