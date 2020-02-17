Somers to consider agreement with RecPlex for youth basketball program

SOMERS — A collaboration with Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to provide youth basketball programming will be considered by the Village Board at its work session set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The village of Somers runs a youth winter basketball program from January through March for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Approximately 50 kids participated in this year’s program,” Administrator Jason Peters said. “It is entirely volunteer driven through parents and community members.”

Cost of the existing program is $45 for residents and $55 for nonresidents. Groups from each grade level meet once a week for 1½ hours.

Peters said it is difficult to find volunteers, and the program lacks actual game-play experience.

“I believe the kids will get a more professionally and consistently run program through this collaboration,” Peters said. “Under this memorandum, the village would no longer administer the program, order uniforms and communicate with parents, officials and coaches.”