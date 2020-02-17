Somers to consider agreement with RecPlex for youth basketball program

SOMERS — A collaboration with Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to provide youth basketball programming will be considered by the Village Board at its work session set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The village of Somers runs a youth winter basketball program from January through March for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Approximately 50 kids participated in this year’s program,” Administrator Jason Peters said. “It is entirely volunteer driven through parents and community members.”
Cost of the existing program is $45 for residents and $55 for nonresidents. Groups from each grade level meet once a week for 1½ hours.
Peters said it is difficult to find volunteers, and the program lacks actual game-play experience.
“I believe the kids will get a more professionally and consistently run program through this collaboration,” Peters said. “Under this memorandum, the village would no longer administer the program, order uniforms and communicate with parents, officials and coaches.”
Previously, a village athletic director was paid $5,500 to run basketball, golf and softball program. The revenue brought in for this year’s basketball program is approximately $2,300 to offset expenses. Peters said the program is approximately $250 in the black.
Under the agreement being considered, Somers residents would pay a member fee for the RecPlex Winter Hoops program. The cost would increase to $95 per participant for members. However, it includes one game on Saturdays, one practice a week, an award and a uniform. Any revenue generated is to be split 50/50 with the RecPlex. It also offers programs for children in grades 1-12.
Somers would promote the RecPlex Winter Hoops basketball program, provide space and supervision for individual Somers team practices, complete the registration process for Somers residents and provide teams with equipment.
Additionally, RecPlex will provide sports league/clinic offerings to Somers residents. Registration for these programs will be completed at the RecPlex, and the village would receive $5 for each Somers participant.
CONTESTANT CAMARADERIE
This year, 14 women are vying to be Miss Kenosha 2020.