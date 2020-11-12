Somers to continue outsourcing planning, development services from county

SOMERS — Staffers within the Kenosha County Planning and Development Department will continue to provide services to Somers on a contractual basis for at least the next two years, based on a plan in motion.

The Somers Village Board on Tuesday voted in favor of a new two-year contract that kicks in Jan. 1 and runs through the end of 2022. The village’s current contract with the county expires Dec. 31.

Village Administrator Jason Peters outlined several reasons behind his recommendation of the continued agreement — including the price tag, which is to remain flat at $88,000 annually.

“The county has not raised their cost of service for four years in a row,” Peters said. “The village will continue to deal with budget constraints over the next few years, and locking in this price would be advantageous.”

Through the contractual arrangement, the county agency provides Somers with a number of services, including assistance and expertise in planning for new developments as the village continues to evolve.