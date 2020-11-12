Somers to continue outsourcing planning, development services from county

SOMERS — Staffers within the Kenosha County Planning and Development Department will continue to provide services to Somers on a contractual basis for at least the next two years, based on a plan in motion.
The Somers Village Board on Tuesday voted in favor of a new two-year contract that kicks in Jan. 1 and runs through the end of 2022. The village’s current contract with the county expires Dec. 31.
Village Administrator Jason Peters outlined several reasons behind his recommendation of the continued agreement — including the price tag, which is to remain flat at $88,000 annually.
“The county has not raised their cost of service for four years in a row,” Peters said. “The village will continue to deal with budget constraints over the next few years, and locking in this price would be advantageous.”
Through the contractual arrangement, the county agency provides Somers with a number of services, including assistance and expertise in planning for new developments as the village continues to evolve.
County staffers also have provided a number of technical services through the arrangement, including designations of where floodplains, shoreland properties and wetlands are located within areas of the community. The agency also has provided insight on zoning-related matters.
Year-over-year, Peters said the new agreement has only one new change — a stipulation that gives the department oversight on housing authority assistance. On an as-needed basis, county staffers could be asked for assistance with grants and potential property buyouts.
In other business
Support Local Journalism
Also on Tuesday, the Somers Village Board:
• Reviewed a forthcoming hearing with the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads. The hearing pertains to the alleged dilapidated condition of a public crossing on Highway L.
The county initiated the complaint on Union Pacific Railroad tracks, which are located within the village’s limits.
The Commissioner of Railroads is set to conduct the hearing virtually at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
• Named resident Tim Schrader to a five-year term on the Fire Commission. There has been a vacant seat on the five-person board since May.
Schrader was one of three residents considered for the board position. Schrader and the other candidates — Jamie Jamigrams and Amanda Pulda — were interviewed Oct. 23.
Village Trustee Ben Harbach, who was involved in the candidate interviews, outlined why Schrader was the top recommendation in a memo.
“At the conclusion of the interviews, it was apparent that all three candidates were qualified to serve on the Fire Commission,” Harbach wrote. “However, in my opinion, Mr. Tim Schrader was the strongest candidate, based on his 35 years in the private sector and in-depth experience in hiring and personnel supervision.”
• Authorized payment of a $121,030 installment to contractors August Winter and Sons for ongoing work related to a lift station project on 11th Place.
The village has been paying August Winter incrementally for the project. Six prior payments have been issued to the company between April and September, totaling $975,270.
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
parade2
parade1
somers grand marshals
Bodmer at parade
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.