Somers town and village tax levy to increase 1.4 percent; village tax rate projected to drop

SOMERS — The 2021 budget and an overall tax levy increase of 1.4 percent for the Village and Town of Somers was adopted Tuesday following public hearings before both boards.
Village Administrator Jason Peters said village officials worked hard to build a responsible budget that maintains a high level of public service during a difficult financial time for many residents.
“Many difficult decisions were needed to hold the line on taxes,” Peters said. “In the end, the board(s), along with staff, made necessary cuts to balance the budget while requiring a minimal increase.”
The tax levies, or amounts collected from local taxpayers to cover general fund expenditures and debt, are:
• Combined total levy: Increase of $63,974, or 1.42 percent, from $4,467,391 in support of the 2020 budget to $4,531,365 in support of the 2021 budget.
• Village portion: Tax levy will increase $168,517, from $3,930,704 in 2020 to $4,099,221 in 2021. Of the total 2020 village levy, $3,120,879 will support general fund expenditures and $978,342 will cover debt payments.
• Town portion: Tax levy will decrease $104,543, from $536,687 in 2020 to $432,144 in 2021. Of the total 2020 town levy, $334,361 will support general fund expenditures and $97,783 will cover debt payments.
• Approximately 65 percent of village and town residents will also see a utility levy on their tax bill of .54 per $1,000 of assessed value. That amount is estimated to decrease by $5 on a $200,000 property and $7 on a $275,000 property, for example.
The 2020 total assessed value of the village, including state manufacturing, is $921,232,000. This is an increase in value of 25 percent from 2019. This increase reduces the overall tax rate.
Tax rates
The tax rates for the municipalities are:
• Village: $4.99 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease from $6.09 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means the village portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 property in 2019, now valued at $250,000, will increase $27.44 to $1,246.05.
• Town: $4.69 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means town portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 property will be $938.
Total General Fund expenditures are proposed to increase $183,693 or 3.67 percent, from $4,983,167 in 2020 to $5,165,860 in 2021. The budget detail shows the following increases and decreases in expenditures per budget area:
• General Government: Decrease of $92,125, or 7.3 percent from $1,268,671 in 2020 to $1,176,546 in 2021. Represents 23 percent of total expenditures.
• Public Safety: Increase of $341,311, or 14.8 percent, from $2,312,446 in 2020 to $2,653,757 in 2021. Represents 51 percent of total expenditures.
• Public Works: Decrease of $46,531, or 8 percent, from $574,732 in 2020 to $528,201 in 2021. Represents 10 percent of total expenditures.
• Solid Waste: Increase of $72,304, or 11 percent, from $653,561 in 2020 to $725,865 in 2021.
• Leisure/Recreation: Decrease of $5,088, from $26,665 in 2020 to $21,577 in 2021.
• Planning and Development: Decrease of $62,873, from $122,787 in 2020 to $59,914 in 2021.
Salary increases
The Public Safety area of the budget includes an increase in the contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department from $350,518 in 2020 to $521,858 in 2021, to fully fund three full-time shifts in Somers, and a 3 percent salary increase for full-time fire/EMS personnel per union contract.
The General Government area of the budget includes a 2 percent salary increase for village staff, except for one public works employee, the new village clerk/treasurer and the municipal court clerk.
The increase in the solid waste budget reflects an additional $72,000 cost related to additional multi-family units.
