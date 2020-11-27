Somers town and village tax levy to increase 1.4 percent; village tax rate projected to drop

• Approximately 65 percent of village and town residents will also see a utility levy on their tax bill of .54 per $1,000 of assessed value. That amount is estimated to decrease by $5 on a $200,000 property and $7 on a $275,000 property, for example.

The 2020 total assessed value of the village, including state manufacturing, is $921,232,000. This is an increase in value of 25 percent from 2019. This increase reduces the overall tax rate.

Tax rates

The tax rates for the municipalities are:

• Village: $4.99 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease from $6.09 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means the village portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 property in 2019, now valued at $250,000, will increase $27.44 to $1,246.05.

• Town: $4.69 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means town portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 property will be $938.

Total General Fund expenditures are proposed to increase $183,693 or 3.67 percent, from $4,983,167 in 2020 to $5,165,860 in 2021. The budget detail shows the following increases and decreases in expenditures per budget area: