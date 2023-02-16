SOMERS — This week, the village got a new building inspector and development on several industrial buildings continued during Tuesday’s board meeting

During Tuesday’s board meeting, local resident Scott Seymour was hired as the village’s new building inspector. His salary will be $75,000, with three weeks of vacation.

“I found your resume to be extremely well done,” said Village President George Stoner. “I know what it takes to be a building inspector, because I was one for a couple of years.”

Seymour spoke briefly at the meeting before his approval.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” Seymour said. “Thank you all for the opportunity.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a certified survey map for the Somers Business Park, a two-phase project that will ultimately bring three buildings totaling 935,000 square feet to 10610 Burlington Road, just east of the Somers Highland Commerce Center.

The board approved an amendment to their development agreement with HAS Acquisitions, Inc., the developers of the Somers Highland Commerce Center, 2655 113th Ave.

The original agreement had been for a 775,000-square-foot building, although plans indicated the possibility of a 130,000-square-foot expansion.

The approved amendment allows the village to grant building permits for the 905,000-square-foot building.