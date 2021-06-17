Somers Village Board, tavern discuss ways to improve communications

“I think there’s a sincere desire to have a better relationship with this board,” Ostby said.

That relationship was punctuated in 2019 when the owners of The Somers House filed a federal lawsuit against the village that claimed the village put unfair restrictions on the tavern’s cabaret license. That suit was settled out of court with Somers paying $90,000 to Somers House attorneys. Following the settlement, the village rewrote its cabaret license ordinance, initially adopted after Somers incorporated into a village in 2016.

Ostby said several ideas to improve communication emerged at his meeting with Gochis. For example, Gochis asked to meet with an assigned board liaison on a monthly basis and for the village to consider implementing a demerit system similar to the one used in the City of Kenosha to hold all liquor and cabaret license holders accountable.

Gochis also offered, on a limited basis, to pay for extra patrol coverage during peak times and “put it in writing” that they will share any surveillance video with the village that is requested.

“I thought that was a positive offer,” Ostby said. “I think we clearly have their attention.”