Somers Village Board, tavern discuss ways to improve communications

SOMERS — Concerns in the wake of a mass shooting at The Somers House have village of Somers officials and the tavern owners discussing ways to improve their lines of communication.
The Village Board recently tabled the tavern’s cabaret and liquor license renewals for further review. Trustees discussed their concerns and some positive steps forward at a work session this week.
The Somers House, 1548 Sheridan Road, was the site of an April 18 shooting that is still under investigation. Three men died and three others were injured in the shooting.
While license renewal conditions have been met according to local ordinance and state statute, Village Trustee Jackie Nelson said the owner of the establishment still “bears a responsibility and duty” to ensure the safety of its employees, patron and the neighborhood in which it conducts business.
“The fact is, law enforcement records do show repeated incidents and issues of public health and safety, repeated incidents of disorderly conduct, repeated incidents of battery, repeated incidents of liquor law violations, repeated incidents of fights and noise,” Nelson said. “It is the sole responsibility of Somers House to address these issues, not the neighbors.”
Trustee Karl Ostby said he met with Chris Gochis, a member of the family that owns and operates The Somers House, following the Village Board meeting last week at which the board tabled the tavern’s license renewal for further review.
“I think there’s a sincere desire to have a better relationship with this board,” Ostby said.
That relationship was punctuated in 2019 when the owners of The Somers House filed a federal lawsuit against the village that claimed the village put unfair restrictions on the tavern’s cabaret license. That suit was settled out of court with Somers paying $90,000 to Somers House attorneys. Following the settlement, the village rewrote its cabaret license ordinance, initially adopted after Somers incorporated into a village in 2016.
Ostby said several ideas to improve communication emerged at his meeting with Gochis. For example, Gochis asked to meet with an assigned board liaison on a monthly basis and for the village to consider implementing a demerit system similar to the one used in the City of Kenosha to hold all liquor and cabaret license holders accountable.
Gochis also offered, on a limited basis, to pay for extra patrol coverage during peak times and “put it in writing” that they will share any surveillance video with the village that is requested.
“I thought that was a positive offer,” Ostby said. “I think we clearly have their attention.”
Gochis was at the work session, but did not address the board. Following the work session, Gochis confirmed the context of his conversation with Ostby.
Stoner assigned Ostby the task of being the board liaison. Clerk Mary Ann Cole said she has already begun to explore point- and demerit-based policies and will bring a recommendation to trustees to review.
Cole also recommends the village conduct quarterly investigations of all establishments.
“I think there are some things we can do on our end to hold businesses accountable,” Cole said.
There is no legal basis for the village to deny the liquor license renewal application for The Somers House, attorney Jeffrey Davison told village officials.
“You can’t take any license action unless there’s an alcohol-related conviction,” Davison said. There were no such convictions during the most recent two-year period.