Somersville residential development site plan approved

SOMERS — The Somers Village Board granted site plan and exterior architectural approval Tuesday to the developers of Somersville, a 506-unit residential development proposed behind Somers Elementary School.
Kenosha-based Land Quest, in partnership with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital, still needs approvals of: An amendment to the Comprehensive Plan; a rezoning request; a Planned Unit Development proposal and phasing plan; and sanitary sewer, stormwater, and landscaping plans.
The proposed development features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments, most with attached garages, and three-bedroom duplexes with basements and attached garages.
Ryan Douglas, president of Land Quest, said the project is “rich with amenities and green space,” including: A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool, fitness center, lounge, game room and coffee bar; outdoor volleyball court and tennis courts; a dog park; playgrounds; and walking trails.
The subdivision, to be located on what is referred to as the former Gitzlaff property, would be accessible off of both Highways E and EA.
Approximately 490 market-rate, luxury apartments and 26 owner-occupied units are proposed. The 506 units will be located in the following building types:
Twelve, 8-unit, two-bedroom townhomes (96 units total).
Support Local Journalism
Sixteen, 12-unit, two-bedroom townhomes (192 units total).
Ten, 19-unit apartment buildings, mostly one-bedroom (190 units total).
Fourteen, three-bedroom, two-story duplexes, half with first-floor bedrooms (28 units total).
In all, there will be 182 one-bedroom units, 288 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units.
Public hearings on the plans were held before the Plan Commission on Nov. 9, after which commissioners voted unanimously in support of the project.
A total of 1,067 parking spaces will be provided for the proposed residential units. There are 19 parking spaces proposed for the clubhouse and a total of 79 visitor parking spaces in the updated plans presented Tuesday.
The project is planned to be built in two phases. The first phase will place townhomes and apartments to north, west and south ends of the site.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.