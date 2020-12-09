Somersville residential development site plan approved

SOMERS — The Somers Village Board granted site plan and exterior architectural approval Tuesday to the developers of Somersville, a 506-unit residential development proposed behind Somers Elementary School.

Kenosha-based Land Quest, in partnership with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital, still needs approvals of: An amendment to the Comprehensive Plan; a rezoning request; a Planned Unit Development proposal and phasing plan; and sanitary sewer, stormwater, and landscaping plans.

The proposed development features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments, most with attached garages, and three-bedroom duplexes with basements and attached garages.

Ryan Douglas, president of Land Quest, said the project is “rich with amenities and green space,” including: A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool, fitness center, lounge, game room and coffee bar; outdoor volleyball court and tennis courts; a dog park; playgrounds; and walking trails.

The subdivision, to be located on what is referred to as the former Gitzlaff property, would be accessible off of both Highways E and EA.

Approximately 490 market-rate, luxury apartments and 26 owner-occupied units are proposed. The 506 units will be located in the following building types: