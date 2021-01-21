Soup’s on for annual event: Bowls and Books Soup Fest selling mugs, punch cards

There are 11 days left in January.

Or, in soup terms, 11 more days to use your Bowls and Books punch card and enjoy some free soup.

The annual event usually features local restaurants and caterers serving up soup in two sessions, for lunch and dinner crowds, at the Rhode Center for the Arts while raising funds for ongoing renovations of the historic building, 514 56th St.

There was nothing “usual” about 2020, however, and the 20th annual event was canceled in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

That left organizers scrambling on how to raise funds without the event. A separate issue was: What to do with the 400 souvenir bowls?

“We had those bowls ready to go in March,” said Sharon Rossow, one of the organizers. “We had them here at the Copy Center all this time and, as the end of the year approached, we decided we had to do something with them.”

That “something” morphed into “Bowls and Books 2020 Style.”

Here’s how it works: Instead of a huge in-person event, for $25, patrons can purchase a souvenir Bowls and Books soup mug and a punch card good for a free cup of soup with the purchase of a meal or sandwich at 13 local restaurants.