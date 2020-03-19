South Milwaukee man charged with drug dealing, may be tied to overdose deaths

A South Milwaukee man is being held on $25,000 bond on charges related to drug sales in the area where a teenage girl died of a suspected drug overdose.
Uzorma Ihediwa, 39 — known by the street name “Percman,” according to a criminal complaint — was charged Thursday with delivery of three counts of delivery of narcotics and two counts related to possession or delivery of THC.
According to the criminal complaint, Ihediwa was targeted for an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, which set up controlled buys through a confidential informant on several occasions beginning in early March.
The complaint states that the buys were set up out of an apartment in the 600 block of 60th Street. That is the same location an 18-year-old Harborside Academy student from Pleasant Prairie was found dead of a suspected drug overdose on Feb. 26.
According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, similar pills were involved in two recent overdose deaths in Kenosha.
According to the criminal complaint, Ihediwa sold the informant 100 counterfeit Percocet pills that tested positive for fentanyl on March 5, 235 grams of marijuana on March 10, and another 100 counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl on March 12.
On March 18, police from KDOG, agents from the DEA and the Kenosha Police Gang Unit arrested Ihediwa when he arrived at the 600 block of 60th Street after an informant arranged another drug purchase of 200 pills.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency also served a warrant on Ihediwa’s South Milwaukee home and found another 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 2 pounds of marijuana.
According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, there is an investigation underway “to see if there are any connections to any overdose investigations in our area.”
Ihediwa is next scheduled to appear in court April 30 for a preliminary hearing.