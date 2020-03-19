South Milwaukee man charged with drug dealing, may be tied to overdose deaths

A South Milwaukee man is being held on $25,000 bond on charges related to drug sales in the area where a teenage girl died of a suspected drug overdose.

Uzorma Ihediwa, 39 — known by the street name “Percman,” according to a criminal complaint — was charged Thursday with delivery of three counts of delivery of narcotics and two counts related to possession or delivery of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, Ihediwa was targeted for an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, which set up controlled buys through a confidential informant on several occasions beginning in early March.

The complaint states that the buys were set up out of an apartment in the 600 block of 60th Street. That is the same location an 18-year-old Harborside Academy student from Pleasant Prairie was found dead of a suspected drug overdose on Feb. 26.

According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, similar pills were involved in two recent overdose deaths in Kenosha.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.