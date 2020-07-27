South Shore Fire Department takes delivery of new fire trucks

STURTEVANT — The South Shore Fire Department took delivery of its two new E-One fire engines from Fire Safety USA on Wednesday afternoon at Station 9, 2801 89th St.
According to South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman, the new units replace South Shore’s current Engine 8 and Engine 10 apparatus at a cost of about $655,000 to $666,000 each, inclusive of the truck and the cost to equip it.
The identical-twin trucks, each outfitted with 780-gallon tanks and 2,000-gallon-per-minute pumps, will be outfitted for fire suppression and vehicle accident extrication.
‘A great feeling’
A number of A-Shift personnel drawn from Stations 8, 9 and 10 were on hand for the occasion, as well as several department officials including Stedman and South Shore Battalion Chief Steven Salvo, A-shift commander and training officer.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to take it to the next level, having these two new pieces of apparatus for the next 20 years and replacing some aging apparatus that have given us some maintenance issues in the past,” Tom Stuckart, division chief of special operations for South Shore, told The Journal Times.
“It’s always a great feeling to provide good equipment for our personnel so they can adequately have the equipment that they need to do a good job. This is apparatus for our citizens. This serves our community. The pride in ownership belongs with them just as much as for us. To know that this equipment like this is out there to aid them in their time of need should give them a lot of reassurance that a good job can be performed.”
The new trucks are replacing 15 and 20 year-old units — Engine 10, a 2005 Pierce which will be maintained in reserve status, and Engine 8, a 2000 Pierce which will be disposed as surplus equipment.
“They’re getting old,” Stuckart noted of the outgoing apparatus. “Maintenance is their lives.”
State of the art
Stuckart said the new fire trucks will allow South Shore to take advantage of various safety-enhancing technological advances including attention-grabbing LED exterior warning lights, improved siren technology, improved in-cab warning systems, speed-limiting safety devices, and back-up cameras.
Also helpful for firefighters will be the retractable rooftop LED command tower lighting systems.
“Illumination of an emergency scene, especially at nighttime, is paramount,” Stuckart said. “You’re only as good on a scene as what you can see.”
“Barring no hiccups,” Stuckart estimated it would be a couple weeks before the new fire trucks are placed into service, allowing the department time for training firefighters on the use of the new vehicles, transferring tools and equipment from existing units, and taking old trucks out of service.
“All of our membership will need to demonstrate proficiency in driving and operating this apparatus before it gets put into use,” he said.
Disposal of surplus fire vehicles
At the July 13 meeting of the Mount Pleasant Village Board, Stedman informed trustees of his plans to seek board approval in the coming weeks to work with Finance Director Mike Bonn to dispose of two of the department’s oldest vehicles — Engine 8, a 2000 Pierce, and Engine Tender 10, a 1994 Sutphen.
Stedman said South Shore’s current Engine 10, a 2005 Pierce, will be “taken out of front-line service and placed in reserve.”
“One person’s treasure is another person’s junk, so you never know — that’s how it is with fire vehicles,” Stedman said of disposing Engine 8 and Engine Tender 10 as surplus fire vehicles. “There are hundreds of fire vehicles out there for sale on the market, so we’ll see what happens. Mike Bonn has worked with some agencies that do auctions of surplus vehicles, and we would work with one of those agencies.”
South Shore Fire Department was established in a Jan. 1, 2009 consolidation of the Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant fire departments in a bid to lower municipal public safety costs and also standardize fire and EMS responses.
South Shore operates four stations — Station 8 at 3900 Old Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, South Shore’s headquarters station; Station 9, 2801 89th St. in Sturtevant; joint venture Station 10, 9433 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville in the village of Caledonia; and EMS Station 7, 1221 N. Emmersten Road, Mount Pleasant, opened in 2019.
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
Mister 262.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober 2.jpg
barber Aaron Richie.jpg
barber Makhai Walker.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober.jpg
barber Allie Richie.jpg
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
TRACK MEET
SOFTBALL
SOFTBALL
TRACK MEET
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
CHALK THE STATE
CHALK THE STATE
WEATHER FEATURE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.