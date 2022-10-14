South side grocery store receives state award for exemplary diverse, inclusive hiring practices

A south side Kenosha grocery store has received state recognition for outstanding diverse and inclusive hiring practices earlier this week.

Department of Workforce Development Deputy Secretary Pam McGillivray presented the award to store leaders during a small ceremony at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St. Because of hiring practices that welcome individuals with disabilities into its workforce, Festival Foods was recognized as an Exemplary Employer with an award signed by Gov. Tony Evers, according to a release.

"Gov. Tony Evers and his administration have made it a priority to ensure that individuals with disabilities can access a full range of choices and opportunities when it comes to living and working in Wisconsin," McGillivray said Tuesday. "Wisconsin employers hiring people with disabilities aren't simply helping someone get a job; they are changing lives – the lives of those they employ, their family members, and of others in their community who see the work employers are doing and start believing that they can also be a part of something great."

Ever since it opened in 2013, Festival has worked closely with Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to recruit and ensure workers with disabilities are successful. For example, one such employee, Mercedes Echols, has grown so much in her bagging duties that she has regular customers who line up in the checkout lane where she's working, officials said.

The award was presented as Evers has proclaimed October “Disability Employment Awareness Month” in Wisconsin to highlight businesses that recruit and hire people with disabilities and encourage other businesses to provide opportunities for this skilled, dedicated and capable workforce, according to state officials.

The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation works with 15,000 individuals around the state who are preparing themselves or are ready to join the workforce. Last year, more than 2,000 employers hired 3,500 consumers as a result the partnership between employers and the division’s programs.

The recognition event at Festival Foods featured remarks McGillivray, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Director Susan Chandek, store Guest Services Manager Shauna Conn and other representatives from Festival Foods, the state division and the Kenosha Achievement Center.

State officials encourage Wisconsin employers to contact the division and meet with its business services consultant who can connect them to no-cost services to help recruit qualified workers with disabilities, build staff diversity, retain well-trained employees and access workforce planning resources.

Individuals with disabilities looking for assistance finding, keeping or securing a better job can contact the state’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation at 800-261-0050 or learn more and apply for services at www.dwd.wisconsin.gov/dvr