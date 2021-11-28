Southern Wisconsin All-Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association names local officers

Jack Gibbons of Kenosha has been re-elected chairman of the Southern Wisconsin All-Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.
Other officers for the 2021-22 year include: Frank Patino Sr., of Union Grove, vice chairman; Gary Beltoya, of Kenosha, secretary; and Gibbons will also serve as treasurer.
Appointed to other positions were: Patino, as public relations and membership chairman; Beltoya, as chaplain; Dan Boring, as chapter ambassador chairman; and Al Vittori, school seminar chairman.
For more information, including qualifications for chapter membership, contact Patino at 262-989-4541 after 6 p.m.
