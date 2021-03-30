Southport Beach House use for gatherings to be delayed a year

Making reservations to use the historic Southport Beach House for private events and parties will be delayed until 2023 as restoration work continues.

Replacement of the ballroom windows, originally scheduled for this year, is being postponed until next year, according to 12th District Ald. Mitchell Pedersen, chair of the city’s Public Works Committee. Pedersen's district includes the beach house.

“That’s going to impact the ability to rent out the building in 2022 and they don’t want to pose any dangers to anyone renting that out,” he said elaborating on the report following the Monday night's committee meeting. “So it’s going to be closed for one more year.”

The Parks Commission on Monday night voted to extend the closure through December 2022.

Correspondence from Brian Cater, deputy director of public works, noted that due to higher than expected bids in the project’s first phase, an additional phase needed to be added to “spread out costs” in the city’s capital improvement plan. The Park Commission in 2018 approved closing the facility to rentals from Nov. 1 of that year through December 2021.

Grassroots preservation effort