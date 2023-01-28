Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues

A redesign of Southwest Library in Kenosha will require temporary changes in the site’s hours of operation.

In 2021, the Kenosha Public Library was one of 52 institutions to cultural institutions and nonprofit organizations across the state awarded funds from the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant. Kenosha Public Library was awarded a $5,000 grant for its application, “Meeting the New Normal: Capacity Building Library Space Planning Post-COVID.”

The funds brought ThirdWay Planners from New York City to perform a space audit on the Southwest and Northside neighborhood libraries, and those audit findings have helped guide Kenosha Public Library as it redesigns spaces to meet the evolving needs of community members.

The work has already begun at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

“We are excited to watch as this project continues to progress. Each phase has brought new opportunities for resources, connection, and services to our patrons,” said Brandi Cummings, Kenosha Public Library’s head of Community Programs and Partnerships.

“The Southwest Library redesign has created better library spaces for families, business owners, and remote workers — all of which we are seeing returning to the library at increased levels. With spaces designed to support learning, working, and social needs, Kenosha Public Library is able to offer the most welcoming and accommodating library environment possible,” she said.

During the next phase of the project, which involves re-carpeting large portions of the library, Southwest Library will have temporary hours to facilitate the swift and safe progress of the project.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, Southwest Library’s operating hours will be Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 9 p.m.; Fridays 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays Noon to 4 p.m.

The Southwest Library is projected to return to regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 20-22, to support the 2023 Spring Primary Election.

All other Kenosha Public Library locations will maintain regular operating hours.

“Reducing the hours open to the public is never easy, even if it is temporary,” Cummings said. “Our leadership team takes great consideration before making such a decision, but unfortunately, in this circumstance, it is unavoidable. We are grateful to have three other fully operating libraries in neighborhoods throughout Kenosha to support our community during this project phase.”

The project is expected to finish in early March.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Kenosha Public Library website at www.mykpl.info.

IN PHOTOS: Panadanza performs at Southwest Library PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA PANADANZA