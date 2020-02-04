Speaker: Challenge system of racism, commit to find solutions

He added that a white family with a head of household who dropped out of high school has one-third more wealth than the typical black family headed by a college graduate.

“So, by all means tell me the one again how education is the great equalizer in our society and how all folks have to do is work hard and get their education. ... That tells us there’s something else going on,” he said.

Can't blame Trump

He said that’s not President Trump’s fault nor the fault of neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“That was all true before Donald Trump entered the White House, and it’ll be true when he leaves the White House. That problem is still going to be there,” he said.

That minorities are five to nine times more likely to be arrested and incarcerated for drug offenses compared with whites for the same types of offenses was also problem before Trump took office, he said.

“What I want us to think about is what that means for us,” he said. “It isn’t sufficient for us to say that the goal should be simply we should get this individual out of power to solve the problems. It’s every bit as naïve as the idea that Barack Obama as president is going to be the salve for the nation’s history of racism.”