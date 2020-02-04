Speaker: Challenge system of racism, commit to find solutions

A prominent anti-racism educator challenged a predominantly white audience Tuesday to examine how American society has historically denied its racist past and asked them to look beyond the political climate that pits parties and people against each other in order to find solutions.
Tim Wise, who spoke at Carthage College, said while progress has been made, the disparities among whites and minorities will be perpetuated unless people recognize how they’ve been conditioned and learn to have honest and open discussions about racism.
Wise’s presentation “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump” drew more than 250 people.
Wise, 51, is the author of seven books and hosts the podcast “Speaking Out with Tim Wise.”
According to Wise, while the president and his followers have been the focus of the racially charged political climate, he asked the audience to consider the systems they, too, have been part of and that magnify it.
“What you’re missing is that those individuals could not, have not, created the system and structure on their own,” he said.
For instance, he said, the typical white family in the U.S. currently has “15 times the net worth of a typical black family.”
“And it’s not because we worked harder or not because we prayed harder or white people possess some superior investment vis-a-vis people of color,” he said. “We’ve had a 15 to 1 advantage because we’ve had head starts historically, institutionally, systemically, and those continue to affect the present.”
He added that a white family with a head of household who dropped out of high school has one-third more wealth than the typical black family headed by a college graduate.
“So, by all means tell me the one again how education is the great equalizer in our society and how all folks have to do is work hard and get their education. ... That tells us there’s something else going on,” he said.
Can't blame Trump
He said that’s not President Trump’s fault nor the fault of neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
“That was all true before Donald Trump entered the White House, and it’ll be true when he leaves the White House. That problem is still going to be there,” he said.
That minorities are five to nine times more likely to be arrested and incarcerated for drug offenses compared with whites for the same types of offenses was also problem before Trump took office, he said.
“What I want us to think about is what that means for us,” he said. “It isn’t sufficient for us to say that the goal should be simply we should get this individual out of power to solve the problems. It’s every bit as naïve as the idea that Barack Obama as president is going to be the salve for the nation’s history of racism.”
Wise said that replacing one presidential administration with another and thinking “all good things will follow” ignores the history.
“This is not about Democrats and Republicans or about left and right. ... It’s really about racism vs. anti-racism,” he said. “Regardless of what we know, we’re still part of the problem.”
Products of conditioning
He offered the example of how a group of “white liberals” had passed a test for racial discrimination, but when researchers hooked them up to brain scan machines and showed a black man’s face, the part of the brain that controls fear and rational behavior “lit up like a Christmas tree.”
“What does that mean? That means all of us are being conditioned,” he said.
People are also product of what they’re not taught, he said.
Wise said when his then 10-year-old daughter noticed how a poor area of town near public housing had significantly more blacks, she questioned it.
“Public housing wasn’t initially created for black and brown people, but for white folks,” he said.
However, he said the government enabled subsidizing of “white flight” through FHA loans, which allowed them to purchase homes in the suburbs, where blacks weren’t allowed. Lenders weren’t allowed to give loans in poor neighborhoods, so when whites fled, mostly blacks remained.
He said unless people are educated and encouraged to think critically about how racism contributes to the conditions experienced by black and brown people, disparities will continue to be rationalized.
“We come up with all kinds of excuses because our ideology leads us to that,” he said.
'Oldest play in history'
Pitting minorities against whites furthers racism and white supremacy and is the “oldest play in American history,” he said.
Wise, who is from the South, said “his people” have been lying about why the Civil War was fought. It wasn’t about trade, tariffs and states’ rights, he said. The Confederacy made its intentions known with its vice president Alexander Stephens saying that white supremacy would be the cornerstone of the new government, he said.
The war was waged with rich whites convincing poor whites that their enemies were black and brown, he said.
“And that’s the same thing that’s happening with immigration right now,” he said. “This idea that if you just build a wall all the jobs are going to come back. For real? Is that how you think capitalism works?”
Wise said people can learn from the past. He encouraged people to go to the Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Work for change
Wise said people must resolve to work in solidarity with others to follow the past examples of those who’ve committed to change.
“This is not just about black folks; this is not just about brown folks or charity work,” he said. “It’s about white folks recognizing that people of color, as they always have, liberate themselves from systems of oppression.
"The question we have to answer is who is going to liberate us from the system of oppression that we’ve created all these years.”
