Speaker named for next Building Unity in CommUNITY series workshops

United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University, and Snap-on Incorporated, has announced its next sessions in its equity, diversity, and inclusion workshop series "Building Unity in CommUNITY."

The series focuses on providing small businesses and nonprofits in Kenosha County with a resource to aid in increasing individual awareness and understanding of equity, diversity, inclusion, and ultimately, more inclusive workplaces for customers, clients, and employees.

The next workshop will by held at Herzing University, 5800 Seventh Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The cost to attend is $50 and includes lunch both days. Registration is open on UWKC’s website until Aug. 26.

“United Way of Kenosha County is proud to continue to partner with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University and Snap-on Incorporated to provide small businesses, nonprofits, and community members with this important and needed resource,” said Carolynn Friesch, chief executive officer at UWKC. “We are grateful to Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, for identifying this community need and bringing her vision to United Way.”

“I’m extremely grateful to United Way, the Mahone Fund CEO Mentoring program, Herzing University, and Snap-on for making my vision of this training a reality,” Coleman said.

The two-day workshop will focus on understanding your own biases related to diversity and inclusion, understanding the differences between diversity and inclusion, and creating a plan to incorporate diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The workshop facilitator, Marvin Bembry, has more than 25 years of experience as a coach, trainer, and speaker. He communicates difficult subjects, helping organizations focus on inclusivity and diversity in positive and necessary ways.

To register, participants can visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org/edi, or for more information and questions contact Carolynn Friesch at cfriesch@kenoshaunitedway.org or 262-658-4104.