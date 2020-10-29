Speakers at board meeting call for all-virtual learning format amid COVID-19 surge

Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski said the board’s agenda did not address the “elephant in the room.”

“Wisconsin set a single day COVID-19 infection and death record (Tuesday) — 5,262 new cases and 64 new deaths,” she said.

A teacher whose experience with COVID-19 was read into the record detailed how she was exposed to the virus while at school, was told to quarantine and returned along with two students, one of whom she said was sick. Later, for her peace of mind, the teacher said she was tested for the virus and the test came back positive.

Two days later, she described how her eyes could not focus properly, her throat was on fire, her stomach was convulsing and she was suffering from symptoms like fever, chills, nausea and difficulty breathing.

“Nothing compares to the pain," she wrote, adding that her symptoms were not like the flu. "Every joint, every muscle screamed at me with the sharp pinches with the slightest movement. It hurt to be in bed, and I cried to breathe or even move, let alone roll over."

Because of that positive test, she said, 92 people have been forced to quarantine.