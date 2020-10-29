Speakers at board meeting call for all-virtual learning format amid COVID-19 surge

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing statewide and locally, several residents took to the podium and to their computers Tuesday night calling on Kenosha Unified's administration and the School Board to return to an all-virtual learning format.
Angie Aker wondered why Unified had not moved to all-virtual learning like “many of our neighboring districts are doing."
As approved by the board in September, the district is supporting both in-person classroom instruction and virtual learning for students for the 2020-21 academic year. During a report to the School Board, Kris Keckler, the district's chief information officer in the Office of Educational Accountability, said that the number of students learning virtually and in-person is now an even “50-50” split. This represents a 16-point decline in the number of students who started out learning in-person. At the beginning of the school year, 58 percent opted for in-person learning, while 42 percent were learning in a virtual environment.
“I want to know when you’re going to care about the role you’re playing in the spread of this disease and the added stress you’re putting teachers through with this haphazard, back-and-forth, reckless house of cards,” Aker said.
Aker also said she wanted to know what it would take for district leaders to understand the severity of the pandemic and called on them to do right by the community “instead of acquiescing to the loudest bullies in your inbox.”
Colleen Hanson, a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Middle School, said she was in quarantine for the second time in 23 days due to exposure to the coronavirus in her classroom. She said the district’s 2020 Return Plan and updated information should be on every School Board agenda.
“We are in mid-pandemic and seeing a surge in cases statewide and locally,” Hanson said.
Hanson was critical of the district’s notification of exposure. She said she and her colleagues were notified on Oct. 19 and told to quarantine on Oct. 20, but students and their families weren’t notified until Oct. 21.
“This is two additional days of exposure for my kids and other teachers who needed a sub,” said Hanson, who added that Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis told her the delayed response was due to the County Division of Health’s backlog.
Hanson took the superintendent to task when Savaglio-Jarvis sent notice to families that the virus was not spreading in schools. She said that days later, both Bradford High School and Lincoln had switched to virtual learning.
“Please understand that going virtual for a week or two is simply a Band-aid for the real problem,” Hanson said. “COVID-19 is in our schools.”
She also called the district’s data inaccurate and said the return plan must have a requirement for COVID-19 testing, which has become more accessible with the National Guard now expanding testing locally at multiple sites.
Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski said the board’s agenda did not address the “elephant in the room.”
“Wisconsin set a single day COVID-19 infection and death record (Tuesday) — 5,262 new cases and 64 new deaths,” she said.
A teacher whose experience with COVID-19 was read into the record detailed how she was exposed to the virus while at school, was told to quarantine and returned along with two students, one of whom she said was sick. Later, for her peace of mind, the teacher said she was tested for the virus and the test came back positive.
Two days later, she described how her eyes could not focus properly, her throat was on fire, her stomach was convulsing and she was suffering from symptoms like fever, chills, nausea and difficulty breathing.
“Nothing compares to the pain," she wrote, adding that her symptoms were not like the flu. "Every joint, every muscle screamed at me with the sharp pinches with the slightest movement. It hurt to be in bed, and I cried to breathe or even move, let alone roll over."
Because of that positive test, she said, 92 people have been forced to quarantine.
School Board President Tom Duncan said the board and administration take the pandemic and its effect on the district community “very seriously.”
“Unfortunately, this is not going away," he said. "That’s why the attentiveness of our leadership and reporting out to the board is becoming all that much more important. We certainly don’t want our schools not to be open. We appreciate how well the virtual learning has been occurring.”
Duncan said the analysis of the conditions under which schools are operating amid the pandemic is ongoing. And he has been reassured by Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit, who told them they were doing a “great job.”
“Unfortunately, everyone in our community must take responsibility, and a lot of us have spoken to that,” Duncan said. “And that’s what’s not happening. Everybody must be responsible. And until we do so, we probably won’t get past this.”
