Speakers call for change at County Board meeting; one supervisor looks away for 2 hours

Speakers said the silence of some of the other board members is "just as hurtful."

Several criticized a resolution “Addressing the Recent Civil Unrest and Charting a Path Forward” that was to have been introduced Tuesday, claiming it is proof elected officials “don’t understand the problem.”

That resolution failed to advance because the Executive Committee meeting held prior to the County Board meeting was abruptly adjourned after residents who did not hear the chairman call three times for public comment angrily interrupted discussion.

A group of residents began to yell that they were being denied an opportunity to speak.

The interruption and subsequent adjournment did not allow Supervisor Laura Belsky to introduce amendments to the resolution she felt may make it a better starting point.

Residents were told they would have another chance to speak at the County Board meeting that night and it seemed all stayed to do so. They said anyone on the Executive Committee could have made a motion to reintroduce the citizen comment portion of the agenda.

Some spoke about police force during the riots, claiming it was the peaceful protesters, not those doing harm who were targeted.