Speakers, live music punctuate inaugural African American Club of Kenosha gala

Prominent guest speakers and live music punctuated the inaugural gala Saturday night of the newly formed African American Club of Kenosha.

Former Green Bay Packer player LeRoy Butler III, and Fred Hampton, Jr., the son of slain Chicago Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, Sr., were among the speakers at the event held on the rooftop of the Apis Hotel in Downtown Kenosha.

Chauntel McKenzie, a national motivational speaker, served as celebrity emcee and violinist Windy Indie, also known for her appearances on the FOX TV show “Empire,” provided live music.

Kendal West, AAC’s founder and the self-described “guy in the back” who planned the gala, said listening to the speakers was a revealing experience for him and many other attendees.

“The adversity that each speaker had was so relatable to every person in the room,” West said, “It was odd to see people who were successful in their careers have the same story as me.”

Alvin D. Owens, the club’s community engagement director, was impressed by both Hampton and Butler, describing Hampton as “the epitome of volunteerism,” and laughing when he recalled several of Butler’s jokes.

“They all spoke about never giving up on your vision,” Owens said.