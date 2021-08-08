Speakers, live music punctuate inaugural African American Club of Kenosha gala

Prominent guest speakers and live music punctuated the inaugural gala Saturday night of the newly formed African American Club of Kenosha.
Former Green Bay Packer player LeRoy Butler III, and Fred Hampton, Jr., the son of slain Chicago Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, Sr., were among the speakers at the event held on the rooftop of the Apis Hotel in Downtown Kenosha.
Chauntel McKenzie, a national motivational speaker, served as celebrity emcee and violinist Windy Indie, also known for her appearances on the FOX TV show “Empire,” provided live music.
Kendal West, AAC’s founder and the self-described “guy in the back” who planned the gala, said listening to the speakers was a revealing experience for him and many other attendees.
“The adversity that each speaker had was so relatable to every person in the room,” West said, “It was odd to see people who were successful in their careers have the same story as me.”
Alvin D. Owens, the club’s community engagement director, was impressed by both Hampton and Butler, describing Hampton as “the epitome of volunteerism,” and laughing when he recalled several of Butler’s jokes.
“They all spoke about never giving up on your vision,” Owens said.
According to West, plans for the gala hit several roadblocks along the way, and he admitted it was disheartening at times. However, after initial plans fell through, West said he became more driven to host an impactful event.
“To be honest, it was being told ‘no,’” West said, “I’m tired of being told ‘no’.”
The gala is not the first major event of the AAC. In June, the AAC sponsored Kenosha’s Juneteenth event, featuring the county’s first “Black Wall Street,” a collection of local Black-owned businesses and vendors.
Owens said part of the purpose for the gala was to build awareness in Kenosha about the AAC. He described the organization as a mix of a social club and a “business incubator,” where Black-owned businesses can receive support, education and other resources.
“We all know what the Italian American Club is,” Owens said, “Just picture it with what we’re doing with the African American Club.”
West said the organization is focused on developing future Black-owned businesses in Kenosha, and he hoped to start working with local colleges to build talent in the African American community.
Drawing inspiration from the “Black Wall Street” of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., in the early 1900s, as well as his personal experiences visiting other cities with larger populations of affluent African Americans, West said he felt the organization will be a boon to the city at large.
“I’ve been working. I’ve crunched the numbers, and the African American Club is what the City of Kenosha needs,” West said. “They just don’t know it yet.”
West is optimistic about the future of the organization.
“I’ve never failed anything,” West said, “I’ve had a million setbacks, but I’ve never failed.”
He plans for the gala to be an annual event, which he said gives him a year to secure a property for the AAC, where they can host events.
Owens said he was proud of West’s to build up Kenosha’s Black community.
“How can we be ‘Kenosha Strong’ without a strong Black community?” Owens said.