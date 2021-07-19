Special Editor's offer on a digital subscription to the Kenosha News: One year for just $26

Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: One year for just $26!
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Girl shot after allegedly attempting to steal car; second person being questioned
Updated
KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience s…
An 18-year-old Kenosha teen is being held on $15,000, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Updated
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
In his 15-year career with the Kenosha Police Department, Sgt. Trevor Albrecht left an indelible mark with everyone he came in contact with.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are warning residents about a continuing trend of “ruse burglary” incidents in the village, including one th…
Updated
Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up.
WATCH NOW: Mother, daughter in town for Country Thunder recognized for lifesaving efforts on Lake Mary
TWIN LAKES — Maria Burlingame, 11, didn’t hesitate to jump in the water to help an unresponsive woman whose kayak had capsized in the middle o…
Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off
Updated
The Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water. He was wearing a life jacket but it came off.
Already sentenced in Milwaukee County to 100 years in prison for a kidnapping and sexual assault, a Kentucky man is now being prosecuted in Ke…
WATCH NOW: Popular craft beer festival leaving Racine Zoo to bring celebration to Kenosha's lakefront
A popular fall beer festival, once an annual staple for Racine, will soon become a Kenosha event.