Special limited digital subscription offer — 6 months for just $1!

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2021 Bristol Renaissance Faire
The Bristol Renaissance Faire season traditionally starts in July and runs through Labor Day. After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the Faire is back this year in all its royal glory. Here are some scenes from opening weekend 2021.