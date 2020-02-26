Special needs teens, adults get “Night to Shine” at Shoreland Lutheran

SOMERS — Hundreds gathered to celebrate special stars in the community at “Night to Shine,” a prom experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
Shoreland Lutheran High School was one of 721 faith-based organizations around the world to host Night to Shine this month.
The complimentary event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and this is the fifth year Shoreland hosted the event locally.
“Every guest is paired with a student whose sole job is to ensure that their buddy has an unforgettable time,” said Paul Scriver, president at Shoreland. “But, we know our high school volunteers get much more in return from serving their new friends.”
The evening began with giving guests the VIP treatment, including hair and makeup touch-ups and shoeshines, and everyone received a corsage or boutonniere from their buddy.
The honored guests were then greeted with a red-carpet welcome, lined with camera-wielding paparazzi cheering them on as they made their way inside.
The red-carpet experience was memorable for everyone, according to Edison Sonntag, a sophomore at the school who served on the photography team.
“Watching our guests walk down the red carpet and seeing the happiness on their faces made me feel so happy,” Sonntag said. “They were having such a good time, and I was living that with them. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Throughout the night, partygoers enjoyed a catered dinner, karaoke, limousine rides and dancing.
Meanwhile, parents and caregivers were able to enjoy a night out or stay on-site for a relaxing evening in the Respite Room where they could spend time with other families.
After tearing up the dance floor, guests were crowned kings and queens of the prom, and, at the end of the evening, everyone went home with a gift bag.
“All of this was made possible by more than 350 volunteers who gave countless hours to make the evening a huge success, including local firefighters, police officers and EMTs,” said Joy Lee, the event coordinator.
“The community really pulls together for this event, and I hope word spreads so that even more families can experience this wonderful evening.”