Special needs teens, adults get “Night to Shine” at Shoreland Lutheran

SOMERS — Hundreds gathered to celebrate special stars in the community at “Night to Shine,” a prom experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

Shoreland Lutheran High School was one of 721 faith-based organizations around the world to host Night to Shine this month.

The complimentary event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and this is the fifth year Shoreland hosted the event locally.

“Every guest is paired with a student whose sole job is to ensure that their buddy has an unforgettable time,” said Paul Scriver, president at Shoreland. “But, we know our high school volunteers get much more in return from serving their new friends.”

The evening began with giving guests the VIP treatment, including hair and makeup touch-ups and shoeshines, and everyone received a corsage or boutonniere from their buddy.

The honored guests were then greeted with a red-carpet welcome, lined with camera-wielding paparazzi cheering them on as they made their way inside.

The red-carpet experience was memorable for everyone, according to Edison Sonntag, a sophomore at the school who served on the photography team.