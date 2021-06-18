Special public memorial Saturday to honor Pleasant Prairie native and former All-American Girls pro baseball player Westerman

The public is invited to a public memorial service Saturday to honor Pleasant Prairie native and former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Joyce Westerman.

Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. along Park Drive in Prairie Springs Park, along Highway H (88th Avenue) and Highway 165 between the No. 2 and 3 north baseball diamonds.

The memorial will include a bench and plaque. Parking for the event will be available on the north side of the park.

Westerman was born in Pleasant Prairie in 1925. She played eight seasons, and in 1988, her and other players were honored in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. She also participated in the 1991 film, "A League of Their Own."

She died Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 95.

