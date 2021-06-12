"Speculative Industrial Building" under construction across from Kenosha Airport

A 270,000 square-foot building currently under construction across from the Kenosha Regional Airport is looking for potential owners.

According to the city development office, the construction at 10016 55th St. is for a speculative industrial building. Once completed a buyer would be sought.

Brian Wilke, development coordinator of the city Planning & Zoning Division, said the project’s completion would depend on when the building’s concrete precast wall panels were delivered.

Kurt Brudnicki, a foreman for excavator contractor A W Oakes & Son Inc., said they began working about three weeks ago. The ground at the site has been readied, but Brudnicki said the wall panels were still on back order and probably wouldn’t arrive until October. That would likely push back the completion date.

Wilke speculated it could be finished by the end of the year if the panels came soon enough, but not guaranteed.

