Speculative industrial building under construction across from Kenosha Airport
An excavator at the site of the new “speculative industrial building” at the industrial park across from the Kenosha airport, 10016 55th st.

 JOE STATES, KENOSHA NEWS

A 270,000 square-foot building currently under construction across from the Kenosha Regional Airport is looking for potential owners.

According to the city development office, the construction at 10016 55th St. is for a speculative industrial building. Once completed a buyer would be sought.

Brian Wilke, development coordinator of the city Planning & Zoning Division, said the project’s completion would depend on when the building’s concrete precast wall panels were delivered.

Kurt Brudnicki, a foreman for excavator contractor A W Oakes & Son Inc., said they began working about three weeks ago. The ground at the site has been readied, but Brudnicki said the wall panels were still on back order and probably wouldn’t arrive until October. That would likely push back the completion date.

Wilke speculated it could be finished by the end of the year if the panels came soon enough, but not guaranteed.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

