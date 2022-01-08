Speedway plan to raze, rebuild south Sheridan Road station to come back before Plan Commission

The Kenosha Plan Commission is scheduled to vote next month on whether to recommend a conditional-use permit for a larger 24-hour Speedway at 8012 Sheridan Road after expressing concerns about proposed green space during its Thursday meeting.

Speedway representatives are requesting permission to raze the existing Speedway and two nearby buildings. They hope to construct a 4,600-square-foot fuel station and convenience store in its place, according to city documents.

The proposed development includes the purchasing of nearly an acre of land consisting of office buildings to the west and south of the current structure.

Onsite improvements would include updated amenities, the ability to prepare and hold fresh food and a larger canopy for customers seeking gasoline at eight pumps. It could provide up to 15 full-and-part time positions, according to city documents.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners requested developers come back next month with more specific plans to add more vegetation to the south of the property instead of on islands in planters near parking spaces in front of the proposed store that could impede traffic flow.

Christian Kalischefski, a designer working on behalf of Speedway, said he has no problem coming back next month after working with city staff to finalize the concept before another vote.

Kalischefski said the 80th Street Speedway needs to keep up with the times to stay competitive with other convenience stores.

“The days gas stations just being (places for) Cokes and smokes are over,” he said. “The food component in what we call now a retail petroleum facility has grown so much, and the quality of the offerings of the products from the healthy lifestyle to the flavorful lifestyle has dramatically improved.”

Ald. David Bogdala, a member of the commission, said the project would “really improve that corner a lot.”

Even if the permit is approved, Kalischefski told the commission it could be many months before work begins because 7-Eleven Inc recently purchased the company and is trying to determine which sites to focus on first.

“We just need to wait for 7-Eleven to tell us which project goes first,” he said.

