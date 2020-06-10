Spike in overdoses leads to warning from Kenosha County officials

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the Kenosha Fire Department was called to a home on the 5700 block of 4th Avenue — a 29-year-old woman had overdosed.

Six minutes later a call came in from the 2100 block of 25th Street — two more overdoses. This time a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

All three people survived, revived with the opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

The three people treated by paramedics in the two nearly simultaneous overdose calls were among four overdose victims Tuesday, and among 17 overdose calls in the first nine days of June, according to Jim Poltrock, emergency medical services division chief at the Kenosha Fire Department.

“This usually signals that some strong or fentanyl-laced heroin has come into the city,” Poltrock said in a formal statement. “We have seen overdose spikes before, and each time we try to get word out that heroin and other opioids are an ongoing problem in our community.”

Heroin cut with fentanyl or other synthetic opioids can be much stronger than users of the street drug anticipate, and when an unusually strong shipment hits the city there can be a spike in overdoses and overdose deaths.