Spilled water, a locked door and a shove allegedly spur argument that ends in Kenosha homicide

An argument over spilled water kicked off a series of events that led to the shooting death in Kenosha of an 18-year-old man Friday.
Dayshawn Davis was killed early Friday in an apartment on the 2000 block of 89th Street, allegedly shot by Darnell Ridgeway, 25.
Ridgeway, who was arrested Friday afternoon in Rockford, Ill, was charged Monday morning with first-degree intentional homicide for Davis’s death. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois awaiting extradition.
Ridgeway’s brother Tyshawn Ridgeway, 19, was charged with fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety after fleeing the murder scene, but was not involved in the killing, according to statements in court documents.
The criminal complaint against Darnell Ridgeway states that Kenosha Police were called to Briarcliff Apartments at about 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of shots being fired. Police forced their way into Unit 4 in the building and found Davis lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds “including one to the face, at least one shot to the stomach, four to the arm and likely one to the chest, which was saturated with blood.”
Police found 16 9mm spent shell casings on the floor. No one else was in the apartment.
A neighbor interviewed by the Kenosha News Friday morning said she heard gunfire and looked outside to see a man she recognized as being a resident of the building leaving. She said she then saw other people outside and heard a woman said “they killed my baby” and saying they needed to call 911, while a man said that they needed to leave because police would be arriving. She said she then saw people leaving in a silver car.
Police chased that vehicle and arrested Tyshawn Ridgeway in Illinois, along with his passenger, his 17-year-old cousin, who was Davis’s girlfriend.
Tyshawn Ridgeway and the 17-year-old girl told police that Tyshawn and the cousin had been living with his brother Darnell Ridgeway and Darnell’s girlfriend in the Briarcliff apartment. On Thursday Darnell became angry about water that had been spilled in the apartment and had not been cleaned up, and Darnell kicked Tyshawn and the cousin out of the house.
According to statements from Tyshawn and the cousin, they looked for another place to stay but unable to find anywhere they had returned to the Briarcliff apartment Friday night along with Davis. When they arrived Darnell was not home and they went to sleep.
At about midnight, according to the complaint, Darnell and his girlfriend arrived home and Darnell “had to break back into their residence because a chain lock was in place.”
Angry, Darnell argued with the others and during that argument, according to the complaint, he pushed the 17-year-old girl “which upset her boyfriend, Mr. Davis.”
Davis, who was also armed with a gun, then argued with Darnell. “Tyshawn reported that during the argument (Darnell) raised his firearm and shot Mr. Davis multiple times. He indicated that Mr. Davis did not do anything aggressive with his firearm before the shooting and did not fire his gun.”
Darnell’s girlfriend told police that Darnell was angry because he did not want the three others in his apartment, and was upset that he was locked out. She told police that Darnell was armed and that Davis had a gun in his pocket. “She reported that she did not witness the moments immediately before the shooting but she did hear gunfire,” the complaint states. She told police she fled to her car and that Darnell then joined her in the car and they drove to her mother’s home in Rockford. Darnell was arrested in Rockford later in the day. His girlfriend was also arrested pending a charge of aiding a felon, but was released without charges.
Davis’s girlfriend told police that she and Tyshawn left the apartment after the shooting, but then briefly returned to check on Davis. During that time, she told police, she took Davis’s gun, “and that she ultimately got rid of that gun at a location which she disclosed to police.”