Spilled water, a locked door and a shove allegedly spur argument that ends in Kenosha homicide

An argument over spilled water kicked off a series of events that led to the shooting death in Kenosha of an 18-year-old man Friday.

Dayshawn Davis was killed early Friday in an apartment on the 2000 block of 89th Street, allegedly shot by Darnell Ridgeway, 25.

Ridgeway, who was arrested Friday afternoon in Rockford, Ill, was charged Monday morning with first-degree intentional homicide for Davis’s death. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois awaiting extradition.

Ridgeway’s brother Tyshawn Ridgeway, 19, was charged with fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety after fleeing the murder scene, but was not involved in the killing, according to statements in court documents.

The criminal complaint against Darnell Ridgeway states that Kenosha Police were called to Briarcliff Apartments at about 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of shots being fired. Police forced their way into Unit 4 in the building and found Davis lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds “including one to the face, at least one shot to the stomach, four to the arm and likely one to the chest, which was saturated with blood.”

Police found 16 9mm spent shell casings on the floor. No one else was in the apartment.