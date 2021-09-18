Spirit Alive Church to host fundraiser for ELCA Outreach Center featuring music, food in Pennoyer Park Sunday

Spirit Alive Church is scheduled to host a fundraiser for the ECLA Outreach Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park, 36th Street and Seventh Avenue.

“The ELCA Night of Worship” is an event to offer music and the goals and mission of the Outreach Center, notes congregation member Ann Livermore.

Night of Worship began several years ago as a biannual event of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations of Kenosha to support the mission of the ELCA Outreach Center, Rev. Kevin Beebe, pastor of Spirit Alive Church, said.

The ELCA Outreach Center serves the Kenosha community with programs and services for youth and adults.

Prior to the pandemic, Spirit Alive hosted fundraisers for the ECLA at various Lutheran churches in Kenosha.

“Wanting to safely return to raising money for an amazing organization and wanting to try to expand Night of Worship’s reach from the ELCA churches to a community gathering, we decided to make the event bigger than ever before,” Beebe said.

“We wanted more music, food, and time to be with those we haven’t had much contact with during the last year and a half,” he said.

