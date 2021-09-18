Spirit Alive Church to host fundraiser for ELCA Outreach Center featuring music, food in Pennoyer Park Sunday

Spirit Alive Church is scheduled to host a fundraiser for the ECLA Outreach Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park, 36th Street and Seventh Avenue.
“The ELCA Night of Worship” is an event to offer music and the goals and mission of the Outreach Center, notes congregation member Ann Livermore.
Night of Worship began several years ago as a biannual event of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations of Kenosha to support the mission of the ELCA Outreach Center, Rev. Kevin Beebe, pastor of Spirit Alive Church, said.
The ELCA Outreach Center serves the Kenosha community with programs and services for youth and adults.
Prior to the pandemic, Spirit Alive hosted fundraisers for the ECLA at various Lutheran churches in Kenosha.
“Wanting to safely return to raising money for an amazing organization and wanting to try to expand Night of Worship’s reach from the ELCA churches to a community gathering, we decided to make the event bigger than ever before,” Beebe said.
“We wanted more music, food, and time to be with those we haven’t had much contact with during the last year and a half,” he said.
“We’re taking it up a notch and including the community while adding more fun, worship and fellowship,” Livermore said.
Music will be performed by the Spirit Alive Worship Team, Flat Creek Highway, and Lonely Ninjas, messages from Pastor John Anderson and ELCA executive director Karl Erickson.
Food trucks at the event will include Matt’s BBQ, Tacos 911 and Pawlies Diner (Ice Cream treats for people and pups).
The event is free and open to the public. “Everyone is welcome to come and listen to the music and join in worship,” Beebe said.
Cash and check donations will be collected during the event and at a specific offering during the 5 p.m. worship.
Funds raised at this event will go to the Outreach Center to continue its work in the community, Livermore said. Donations can be also made directly at: ELCAoutreachcenter.org/donate.
For more information contact Beebe at pastorkevin@spiritalivechurch.com or Karl Erickson, kerickson@elcaoutreachcenter.org.