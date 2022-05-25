Splash! into the season with our Summer Fun Guide on May 25

It’s almost summer and that means we’ve got outdoor furniture to clean, flowers to plant and lawns to mow.

But that’s not what summer is all about. It’s the season for planning fun adventures.

And we’re here to help.

In today’s Kenosha News, you’ll find our annual Summer Fun Guide, with the scoop on finding free, live music all summer; when the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park is opening; and who the headliners are at Summerfest.

This 42-page section is your guide to getting outside, with previews of big events and calendars for the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva areas.

We also share our tips on where to find:

Fourth of July parades and fireworks shows.

Outdoor markets with fresh produce and colorful blooms.

Furious demolition derby action.

World-famous cream puffs.

Art fairs, with live music, food and one-of-a-kind finds.

Water-ski shows and public swimming pools.

Walking tours that mix in local history.

A car show that fills the streets in downtown Kenosha.

I-94 road trips that will take you to the state’s (maybe the world’s) only non-stop polka stage.

So grab your Summer Fun Guide section today and get busy planning your best summer ever — and check out our Get Out & About entertainment section every Thursday, too.

Remember: If you waste all your sunny days inside staring at screens, you’ll be sorry when those cold February days come around again.

Summertime in Wisconsin is meant to be savored. Get out there and do it.

