SPONSORED STORY: Serious cardiac care for irregular heartbeats

“I had some fainting spells a few years ago,” recalled Jim Ripley of Kenosha, a music professor, orchestra conductor, and band director at Carthage College. “To get up to the area behind the organ in the Siebert Chapel, I have to climb three flights of stairs,” Jim said. “Every time I did that, I could really feel discomfort in my chest. Overall, I just wasn’t as active as I had been.”

After a mild heart attack, requiring the insertion of a stent to open a blocked artery, Jim met Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, a cardiac electrophysiology physician with the Froedtert South Medical Group. Dr. Choudhuri specializes in diagnosing and treating arrhythmias - irregular heartbeats that may be harmless but cause bothersome symptoms. Some arrhythmias can even be life-threatening, but all are treatable.

Dr. Choudhuri determined that Jim is one of millions of Americans who have an arrhythmia called AFib, short for atrial fibrillation. “With AFib the upper chambers of the heart quiver chaotically rather than pump blood,” Dr. Choudhuri said. “Patients get dizzy and may even pass out, they often feel too tired to do anything. The sensations can be terrifying. Plus, with AFib you’re five times more likely to suffer a stroke,” Dr. Choudhuri said.

“Fortunately, dramatic advances in diagnosis and treatment make it possible for us to treat AFib more successfully than ever before,” Dr. Choudhuri said. “One of those treatments is PVI, short for pulmonary vein isolation.”

“AFib is triggered by electrical signals originating in the pulmonary veins that pump oxygen-rich blood from the lungs to the heart,” Dr. Choudhuri said. “One treatment option is ablation - a minimally-invasive procedure in which we insert a catheter into the pulmonary veins and block the unwanted electrical signals. This procedure used to take four or five hours, but the approach and breakthrough technology I use now reduces the time to roughly two hours. The shorter procedure time is much better for patients,” Dr. Choudhuri said, “and the results patients experience are excellent.”

Dr. Choudhuri performed a PVI ablation on Jim’s heart. “I’ve felt great ever since,” Jim said. “I haven’t had any AFib episodes at all, and I’m feeling as normal as I ever did. In fact, I’ve been told by a couple of my doctors that I’m the healthiest patient they have,” Jim said.

“In our leading-edge electrophysiology lab, we use the latest technologies to diagnose irregular heartbeats, including advanced testing and mapping,” Dr. Choudhuri said. “In addition to PVI catheter ablations, we offer patients a breadth of treatment options, including medications, pacemakers, and defibrillators to meet each patient’s specific needs and goals. Our procedural staff and the nursing care received post procedure are all committed to providing the highest level of care to save and improve lives. We usually see patients the same week they call,” Dr. Choudhuri said, “and many go home the same day of their procedures.”

“Several people strongly suggested that I go somewhere like the Mayo Clinic or Los Angeles to have my ablation procedure performed,” Jim said. “I told them, ‘I don’t think so.’ All my experiences at Froedtert South hospitals have been really positive, and I had no desire to go anyplace else. Now, I tell my friends that I had the procedure done here and it was great,” Jim said.

“People in our Kenosha County communities deserve and expect the very best care for arrhythmias including AFib,” Dr. Choudhuri said. “It’s extraordinarily satisfying to give that to them right here, so much closer to home than some people might expect.”

How common is AFib?

• AFib is the most common heart arrhythmia

• An estimated three to six million Americans have AFib

• The number of Americans with AFib is projected to exceed 12 million by 2030

• More women than men experience AFib

What are the symptoms of arrhythmia?

• Chest pain

• Racing heartbeat (more than 100 beats per minute)

• Slow heartbeat (less than 60 beats per minute)

• Lightheadedness, dizziness, fainting

• Unusual fatigue, shortness of breath, sweating

• Skipping or fluttering feeling in chest

• Unusual anxiety

What factors increase your risk of arrhythmia?

• Age

• Underlying heart disease

• High blood pressure

• Electrolyte imbalance

• Thyroid disease

• Sleep apnea

• Certain medications

• Excessive alcohol use

• Caffein, nicotine, illegal drugs

• Extreme stress, fright, shock

How can you lower your risk of arrhythmia?

• Give up tobacco

• Control high blood pressure

• Control high cholesterol

• Control diabetes

• Maintain healthy weight

• Exercise regularly

• Manage stress, anxiety

• Limit alcohol, caffeine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0