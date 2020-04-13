Spring 2020: Kenosha County judicial, county board results

Here are Kenosha County unofficial results for president, judicial and County Board seats as of 7:30 p.m.
Democrat for president
Joe Biden, 12,005
Bernie Sanders, 6,236
Republican for president
Donald J. Trump, 11,760
Court of Appeals District 2:
Paul Bugenhagen Jr., 9,746
Lisa Neubauer (i), 18,640
State Supreme Court:
Daniel Kelly, 12,975
Jill J. Karofsky, 17,761
Kenosha County Board
District 5:
David Celebre (i), 1058
Collin Alcalay, 362
District 8: Zach Rodriguez (i), 610
Mike Falkofske, 430
District 9: John J. O’Day (i), 1202
Timothy Taddy, 472
District 13: John Franco (i), 910
Dan McKnight, 446
District 16: Daniel J. Duncan, 751
Jerry Gulley, 764
District 18
Monica Yuhas (i), 1020
Jill Gillmore, 842
District 19: Michael Skalitzky (i), 572
Sandra Beth, 1100
District 20
(2 of 3 polls reporting):
John K. Poole (i), 398
Sharon Pomaville, 410
District 22:
Erin Decker (i), 788
Bruce Nopenz, 469
Results may be incomplete; as of 7:30 p.m.
