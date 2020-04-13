Spring 2020: Kenosha County judicial, county board results
Spring 2020: Kenosha County judicial, county board results

Here are Kenosha County unofficial results for president, judicial and County Board seats as of 7:30 p.m.

Democrat for president

Joe Biden, 12,005

Bernie Sanders, 6,236

Republican for president

Donald J. Trump, 11,760

Court of Appeals District 2:

Paul Bugenhagen Jr., 9,746

Lisa Neubauer (i), 18,640

State Supreme Court:

Daniel Kelly, 12,975

Jill J. Karofsky, 17,761

Kenosha County Board

District 5:

David Celebre (i), 1058

Collin Alcalay, 362

District 8: Zach Rodriguez (i), 610

Mike Falkofske, 430

District 9: John J. O’Day (i), 1202

Timothy Taddy, 472

District 13: John Franco (i), 910

Dan McKnight, 446

District 16: Daniel J. Duncan, 751

Jerry Gulley, 764

District 18

Monica Yuhas (i), 1020

Jill Gillmore, 842

District 19: Michael Skalitzky (i), 572

Sandra Beth, 1100

District 20

(2 of 3 polls reporting):

John K. Poole (i), 398

Sharon Pomaville, 410

District 22:

Erin Decker (i), 788

Bruce Nopenz, 469

Results may be incomplete; as of 7:30 p.m.

