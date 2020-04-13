Spring 2020: Somers & Twin Lakes Village contested

Here are unofficial results for the Somers and Twin Lakes Village contested board seats:
Somers
Trustee (three seats):
Ron Grimes, 606
Ben Harbach, 986
Karl Ostby (i), 884
Steven F. Raith, 560
Joe Smith (i), 1187
Twin Lakes
Trustee (three seats):
Barb Andres, 603
Tom Connolly (i), 542
Bill Kaskin, 553
Jeremy Knoll (i), 603
