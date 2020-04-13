Spring 2020: Somers & Twin Lakes Village contested
Spring 2020: Somers & Twin Lakes Village contested

Here are unofficial results for the Somers and Twin Lakes Village contested board seats: 

Somers

Trustee (three seats): 

Ron Grimes, 606

Ben Harbach, 986

Karl Ostby (i), 884

Steven F. Raith, 560

Joe Smith (i), 1187

Twin Lakes

Trustee (three seats): 

Barb Andres, 603

Tom Connolly (i), 542

Bill Kaskin, 553

Jeremy Knoll (i), 603

