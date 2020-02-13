Spring Break camp at the Racine Zoo

RACINE — As a way to keep kids learning and engaged over spring break, the Racine Zoo is offering a new Spring Break Camp this year.

The camp, which will run April 13-17, will offer animal encounters, hands-on educational activities, crafts and more.

“Our summer camps have grown more and more popular over the years, and we have had multiple requests to hold a camp over the week of spring break,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

“We know that child care can be an issue for some parents over spring break, and we want to provide an affordable option for those families.”

While the camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades K-7, child care is available as early as 7:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m. for an additional fee.

Half-day camp is offered for 3- and 4-year-olds at a reduced rate from 9 a.m. to noon.

Campers will grouped based on age.

This cost is $190 for full-day campers and $100 for 3- and 4-year-old half-day campers. Discounts are available for Racine Zoo members.

Registration is now open online at www.racinezoo.org. Contact education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580 for more information.

