Spring Conservation Congress hearing to be held virtually on Monday
Spring Conservation Congress hearing to be held virtually on Monday

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be hosting their annual spring hearing online at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input on the proposed natural resources rule changes from the DNR, and advisory questions from the Natural Resources Board and WCC through the online input.

The online input webpage will remain open for 72 hours after the hearings. Results will be posted as soon as they are available.

“We look forward to hearing from the public on a wide variety of natural resource issues,” said Tony Blattler, chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. “We are pleased that we can adjust to the current situation and protect the health of our communities while continuing to provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in.”

This year there are 23 proposed rule changes related to fisheries and five proposed rule changes related to wildlife management. There are also advisory questions from fisheries, the Natural Resources Board and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

All questions are available to preview at dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing.

Those who complete the online input form will be able to view the resolutions submitted by individuals indicating they reside in that county.

For more information on the 2021 Spring Hearings, go to widnr.widen.net/view/pdf/tqxxrmkbnw/undefined.

